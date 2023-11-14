"I would like to return" - Jorginho makes interesting claim over his future amid uncertainty at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has admitted he'd like to return to Italy but has unfinished business with the Gunners.

Jorginho has been with Mikel Arteta's side since January after joining from Chelsea for £12 million. The Italian has endured a topsy-turvy spell at the Emirates, failing to nail down a starting berth.

The 31-year-old has been regularly linked with a return to Italy where he played for the likes of Napoli and Hellas Verona. The veteran midfielder has opened up on speculation regarding a potential transfer to Serie A (via GOAL):

"I'm very much in doubt, I would like to return but I don't know when the right time would be. I want to return yes, but I don't know when, I feel I still have things to do at Arsenal."

Jorginho has received some criticism for his performances since joining the Gunners. He's made 30 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

However, the Italian has downplayed suggestions that he's not enjoyed the early stages of his spell at the Emirates:

"It always takes time when you change teams, but the first six months at Arsenal were not negative, on the contrary."

Jorginho arrived in English football back in 2018 when he joined Chelsea from Napoli for £50 million. He won two major trophies during his time at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Italy international's contract with Arsenal expires in June 2024. He and the Gunners have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave

Aaron Ramsdale looks to be staying put.

Aaron Ramsdale has been displaced by David Raya as Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper. The English shot-stopper is no longer the Gunners' shot-stopper for Premier League and Champions League action.

Thus, speculation has grown over Ramsdale's future with Euro 2024 right around the corner. He has made seven appearances across competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal aren't willing to part with Ramsdale despite Arteta dropping him. They consider him a key member of their squad and don't want to lose him midway through the season.

The likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old. He has three years left on his contract with the Gunners but will want more game time.

Ramsdale's father Nick has broken his silence over the situation, insisting he thinks Arteta has handled things incorrectly. He said:

"You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it's been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision."

The English goalkeeper joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in August 2021 for £30 million. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year last season, keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 league games.