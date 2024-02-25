“I’ll be delighted because those points will come in very handy” - Sergio Ramos on whether he will celebrate if he scored vs Real Madrid

Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos has claimed that he won't celebrate if he finds the back of the net against his former club Real Madrid. The veteran Spanish defender will head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 25 for the first time as an opponent since leaving Los Blancos after a glorious 16-year stint.

With Sevilla struggling at the wrong end of the table and just seven points clear of the relegation zone, Ramos said he would be happy if his goal brought all three points for the Andalusian side. However, he insisted that he wouldn't celebrate if he found the back of the net against Los Blancos. The Spaniard said, as quoted by Goal:

"I have a lot of respect for the fans and for Real Madrid. If I score, I won't celebrate, but if I'm lucky enough to score and that goal is enough to win, I'll be delighted because those three points will come in very handy. I'm going to feel at home because I've spent many years there, the most important moments of my career, I have wonderful memories of the fans and my teammates. It will be a unique and emotional moment."

The World Cup and European Championship-winning Spanish defender added:

"Real Madrid is the favourite every year to win everything. They are going through a good moment, they are leaders and have players of extraordinary quality. We know the stadium very well and we're going to try to play a good game there."

Ramos came through the youth ranks at Sevilla and joined Real Madrid in 2005 where he went on to become an absolute legend. Ramos won as many as 22 trophies during his time at the Bernabeu, including four Champions Leagues. He also captained the club for a long time, establishing himself as a true hero.

Real Madrid considering a €50 million move for Bundesliga star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to splash €50 million for the signature of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies in the summer. However, they could face stiff competition from Chelsea for the Canada international's signature.

Davies' contract at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer of 2025, and the 23-year-old is understood to be unwilling to sign a new deal. As reported by Sky Sport Deutschland journalists Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau, Los Blancos have already agreed personal terms with Davies, putting Chelsea on the back foot.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are reportedly ready to make an offer between €40 million and €50 million for Davies. However, Bayern Munich fear losing their star left-back for an even lower fee with Davies having just a year left in his deal.