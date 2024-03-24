“I’m very calm” - Kylian Mbappe reveals when he’ll clarify future plans amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe has told the football world to expect to know where his future lies before this summer's Euros with a move to Real Madrid heavily expected.

The France captain is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires. All signs point to Mbappe, 25, finally sealing a long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports claim that Mbappe has agreed on a five-year contract with a €15 million salary with the La Liga giants. He has been a long-term target for Real Madrid and they appear to be getting their man.

Kylian Mbappe was asked about his club future after captaining France in a 2-0 loss to Germany in a friendly on Saturday (March 23). He said (via Madrid Zone):

"My future? By the Euros, people will know. I'm very calm about it. My future is no longer a topic at the club (PSG), no one talks to me about it anymore. And I will play the Euros with a calm head."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has been prolific for PSG this season. He's registered 38 goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions.

The Parisians already look to have prepared for life without their all-time top scorer. They're in the market for a replacement and reportedly had a whooping €200 million offer for Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, 16, rejected.

Jerome Rothen explains why Kylian Mbappe has delayed his Real Madrid announcement

Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid is moving closer.

Kylian Mbappe could end his PSG career by winning the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 heavyweights are yet to win Europe's elite club competition and its a priority of the Qatari owners at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique's side are in the quarterfinals, facing Barca who Mbappe could be a rival of come next season. The first leg of that tie occurs on April 10 on the Parisians' home turf and their away from home in the second leg on April 16.

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen insists Mbappe won't announce his move to Real Madrid while there's a chance he could be facing them. He said an announcement will come when (via Madrid Universal):

"PSG (are) eliminated from the Champions League or if Real Madrid are eliminated against Manchester City (in the quarterfinals) or in the semifinals."

Rothen added:

"As long as there is the possibility of seeing PSG-Real Madrid, he will not do it. He will not announce anything."

PSG facing Madrid in the final at Wembley on June 1 would be quite the send-off for Kylian Mbappe. This would be his final appearance in Parisian colors and could come at the expense of his next club.

However, Enrique's side will have to get past Barca and potentially Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid in the semifinals. Los Blancos face City in the quarterfinals and if they advance they'll clash with Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.