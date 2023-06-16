"I’m comfortable here" - Barcelona star wants to stay despite interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after being linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Raphinha only arrived at Camp Nou last summer, joining on a five-year deal from Leeds United. He cost the Blaugrana €58 million and put up fine numbers during his debut campaign. The Brazilian winger bagged 10 goals and 12 assists in 50 games across competitions.

However, the 26-year-old's campaign wasn't without its problems. He was seen frustrated when substituted during games and wasn't always first-choice as Barcelona won the La Liga title.

Yet, Raphinha is adamant that he wants to stay with Xavi's side for the long term. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

I will continue at Barça next season, and the season after that, and the season after that. I have many years of contract, I hope to fulfill those years and many more. I’m comfortable here."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I have many years of contract, I hope to fulfill those years and many more. I’m comfortable here”. Raphinha: “I will continue at Barça next season, and the season after that, and the season after that”.“I have many years of contract, I hope to fulfill those years and many more. I’m comfortable here”. Raphinha: “I will continue at Barça next season, and the season after that, and the season after that”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“I have many years of contract, I hope to fulfill those years and many more. I’m comfortable here”. https://t.co/XNTGxcyyov

Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have both been linked with Raphinha. The Catalan giants would reportedly be looking for €80 million to part with the Brazilian.

Eddie Howe's Magpies will be playing Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League. Hence, the Tyneside giants may be searching for more creativity ahead of a European campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly wanted to sign Raphinha during his time at Chelsea. He failed to do so but could reignite his interest with the Bavarians.

Manchester United also held an interest in the Barca attacker in January as Erik ten Hag looked to bolster his frontline. The Mirror reported that the Red Devils were weighing up a potential deadline-day move. However, they ended up spending nothing in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is lauded by Luka Modric amid Manchester United interest

De Jong is a long-term Red Devils target.

Manchester United have a long-running interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong that started when Ten Hag was appointed last May.

The Dutch tactician made De Jong his top transfer target last summer, having coached the player previously at Ajax. The pair enjoyed success together, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

Manchester United reportedly agreed on an €80 million fee with Barcelona for the 25-year-old. However, he desired to remain at Camp Nou, thus snubbing a move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's interest in the Blaugrana midfielder isn't thought to have gone away amid another stellar season for the Dutchman. He scored two goals and provided four assists in 43 games across competitions.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has lavished praise on his El Clasico rival. He stated (via Metro):

"For me, Frenkie is definitely the best Dutch player. The game starts with him. It’s always a pleasure to play against him. He’s young, he has talent and he’s a good kid."

De Jong has three years left on his contract with Barca and his stance hasn't changed over remaining with the La Liga giants. Manchester United may have turned their attention to Chelsea's Mason Mount as a result.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes