“I’m a huge football fan” - Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic arrives in Paris for Ballon d'Or gala

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has arrived in Paris for the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala on Monday (October 30).

Djokovic, 36, is currently in action at the Paris Masters in the city. He has taken time out of his busy schedule to attend this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony. He also attended the Rugby World Cup final - where South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 - a day earlier.

Admitting to Ballon d'Or that he's a huge football fan, the 24-time Grand Slam singles winner said that he's 'excited' to attend the event for the first time:

"I've never attended neither Rugby World Cup final nor Ballon d'Or. I'm a huge football fan. Football is by far the most popular sport in the world. I grew up watching football, playing football. My father was a professional for some time. So I'm really excited to be here."

Expand Tweet

Djokovic is one of a host of sporting celebrities - past and present - like David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi - to arrive at the event.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or winner is set to be announced shortly, with Messi and Haaland expected to contend for the top spot. Both stars are coming off hugely successful 2022-23 seasons.

Ballon d'Or 2023: Lionel Messi chasing record-extending eighth, Erling Haaland his first

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is set to battle Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for this year's Ballon d'Or award. The Argentine is the most successful player in the award's history with seven wins, while Haaland is looking to win his first.

Messi's most notable success last season undoubtedly came with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He contributed seven goals and three assists as La Albiceleste ended their 36-year World Cup drought.

The 36-year-old also had a fruitful season with PSG - bagging 21 goals and 20 assists - as the Parisians won their second straight Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Haaland made a sensational start to life in English football last season. The 23-year-old plundered 52 goals across competitions as Pep Guardiola's all-conquering City side won their first continental treble.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis