“I would never allow that” - Ex-Barcelona chief refuses to side with Joan Laporta over Lionel Messi exit 

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona in August 2021 remains one of the football world's most shocking transfers to date. The Argentine has arguably been the biggest legend in Blaugrana history, and eyebrows were raised about the conditions that reportedly forced Messi's departure from Barca.

In a recent interview, former Barcelona president Sandro Russell opened up about the controversial transfer and current president Joan Laporta's role in it. Russell mentioned that he would never let Messi leave the club for free.

"No, I would never allow that for free. If he wants to leave, then we will try to do what is necessary to benefit the club, but for free, never." Russell said (via Barca Universal).

Russell was then asked whether he would blame Joan Laporta or Barcelona's financial woes for Lionel Messi's departure. The former chief was diplomatic in his answer, saying:

"I don't know. Since I don't know the details, I can't say anything. What I know is what I read in the newspapers, but each newspaper tells you something different."

Russell admitted it was a "big loss" to let Messi go.

"Of course, it is a big loss. All you have to do is watch what is happening in Miami and the American League, the league is alive thanks to him. We are talking about the best player in history," Russell said.

Lionel Messi left the Catalan club as a free agent in August 2021 as one of the most decorated players of the club. In 778 appearances across competitions, he scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists.

He won four Champions League titles, 10 La Ligas, seven Copa Del Reys, eight Supercopa de Espana, and three FIFA Club World Cups with the club. He was part of both of Barcelona's historic treble-winning sides in 2009-10 and 2014-15.

Lionel Messi's transfer saga with Barcelona at a glance

On August 5, 2021, Barcelona formally announced that Lionel Messi will not continue at the club. After months of multiple reports suggesting that he would renew, Messi left the club as a free agent to join Paris St-Germain.

The departure came shortly after Joan Laporta named Josep Maria Bartomeu as the club's president amid several financial woes. As per Barca's official statement, Messi had reportedly agreed to a formal contract and the club felt likewise, but he could not continue due to the Spanish La Liga regulations.

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration. As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona," Barca's official website declared.

Barca was reportedly unable to extend Messi's contract due to his salary cap, despite the player agreeing to reduce his salary by 50%, per ESPN.

In the summer of 2023, Lionel Messi again became a free agent after his contract with PSG ended. Multiple reports linked Messi to the Blaugrana once again, but the player ultimately signed for the MLS club Inter Miami last season.

Following his signing for the Herons, Lionel Messi sat for an elaborate interview with SPORT and Mundo Deportivo, saying he was "excited to return" to Barca and he missed the club. However, he added that he did not want to leave "his future at someone else's hands."

Lionel Messi also expressed his desire to say goodbye to Culers in the same interview, much like his former teammates Xavi and Iniesta.