"I think he is a Ten Hag type of player" - Paul Scholes wants Manchester United to sign Serie A forward instead of Victor Osimhen

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez instead of Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

Reports claim that the Red Devils are willing to offer €100 million to sign Osimhen, 24, in the summer. The Nigerian has enjoyed a fruitful season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, bagging 23 goals and five assists in 28 games across competitions.

However, Scholes has tipped Erik ten Hag to target Inter's Martinez instead. He feels that the Argentine forward fits the profile of a Ten Hag player, telling BT Sport:

“I like Lautaro Martinez at Inter Milan. I think he is a Ten Hag type of player; he likes a centre forward that will run about, be aggressive, get against people."

Martinez, 25, has bagged 17 goals and seven assists in 37 games. He has been one of Europe's top strikers for several years at the San Siro. The Argentine is more of a physical option than Osimhen and suits Manchester United's current frontline.

Scholes continued by adding that although he's a fan of United's current options, there are limitations.

“I like United’s current options. I like Rashford. I like Martial, but Martial just can’t stay fit. So there are options out there.”

Manchester United are expected to launch a big-money move for a striker in the summer. Wout Weghorst is set to return to Burnley following his loan spell, which expires at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is the other target the Red Devils are showing interest in. However, they're exploring alternatives, as they are wary of doing business with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts to former club Sporting CP knocking Arsenal out of Europa League

Fernandes reacted to Goncalves' sensational strike.

Sporting stunned Arsenal with a 5-3 shootout win on Thursday (March 16). They advanced to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals following a 1-1 (3-3 aggregate) draw, which resulted in a dramatic shootout.

Manchester United vice-captain Fernandes left the Jose Alvalade Stadium in 2020 to join the Red Devils. He reacted to an Instagram post from Pedro Goncalves who scored an incredible equaliser from the halfway line. The Portuguese playmaker said:

“But what is this (shock emoticons)."

Sporting will join Fernandes' side in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Ten Hag's men secured their place in the next round with a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis.

