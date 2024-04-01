“I think they’ll concede” - Robbie Savage picks winner of Chelsea vs Manchester United with surprise prediction

Chelsea and Manchester United will collide at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (April 4), as the Premier League is heading into its season finale. Both teams failed to win during the weekend and will look to get back on track this week.

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage shared his thoughts on the upcoming game at Stamford Bridge, predicting the Blues to claim the victory.

"Chelsea take on Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking for their third straight win over the Blues. This game is at the Bridge, but Chelsea have conceded 10 goals across their last five games. I think they’ll concede," Savage wrote on his preview at Planet Sports.

"But, United – 31 shots Brentford had at their goal in their last game. I think Chelsea being at home, I know Burnley got a draw over there but I just think Chelsea in this one will nick it 2-1," he added.

Chelsea are coming off a 2-2 draw against Burnley at home and are 11th in the standings with 40 points. The Blues have won only twice over their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have also won only two of their last five games and are sixth with 48 points. Manchester United failed to defeat Brentford away in their last clash, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Mauricio Pochettino on hot seat heading into Chelsea vs Manchester United clash: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the hot seat after Chelsea's draw against Burnley and the Blues' struggles all season long. The Argentine coach could be let go if his team doesn't defeat Manchester United on Thursday.

"It's difficult to accept not to win. It was a must-win game to be in a position to attack. They need to realise that competing is different to playing football. We can be there and play, but we need to increase our level. We are missing something. That's why we are where we are. When we don't have the ball we need to increase our capacity to recover it," Pochettino said during the weekend, via Eurosport.

According to One Football, players are not satisfied with Pochettino's leadership and want him to leave. It's unclear what the club wants to do with the Argentine manager. Their upcoming Premier League games and the semi-final clash with Manchester City in the FA Cup could determine his future.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is also on the hot seat and could leave before the end of the season.

