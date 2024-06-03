“I’ve seen him play, brilliant” - India cricket captain Rohit Sharma names Real Madrid legend among celebrities he would like to have dinner with

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has named Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane among three celebrities he would like to have dinner with if given a chance. Speaking in the rapid fire segment in his interview with Jatin Sapru for Adidas, Sharma also called Zizou his "role model."

"I would love to interact with Zinedine Zidane. Zizou..he's the role model. You know I have seen him play, the way he's played.. brilliant," the Indian captain said.

Apart from Zizou, Sharma also mentioned fellow cricketers whom he would like to have dinner with, calling it his "Garden Gang". He named Sarfaraz Khan, Shubhman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others.

Rohit Sharma serves as the brand ambassador of the Spanish league La Liga in India and has been an ardent supporter of Real Madrid. The Indian batter has been spotted in a Los Blancos jersey multiple times and has also shown his support for the team on several occasions.

When Rohit Sharma swapped his India jersey with David Beckham for a Real Madrid shirt

In November 2023, Rohit Sharma presented former Real Madrid icon David Beckham with a jersey of the Indian cricket team. In exchange, he sported a Los Blancos jersey, ahead of India's match with New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Beckham was present at the Wankhede Stadium during the ICC World Cup semi-finals and interacted with several cricketers. The Inter Miami co-owner also presented the World Cup trophy to the crowd ahead of the game. He was on a four-day visit to India while representing UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador.

During his visit, Beckham interacted with captain Rohit Sharma who gifted him the No. 45 jersey of the Indian cricket team with his name on it. In exchange, Beckham gifted Sharma an autographed Real Madrid jersey with his name and the No. 23 on it. The former footballer played at the Spanish club between 2003 to 2007.

In 2020, Rohit Sharma had travelled to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to watch the El Clasico, where Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over their arch rivals Barcelona. Ahead of the match, Sharma was also presented with a customized jersey with 'RO45' engraved on it, which Madrid's official account shared on their social media.

The Hitman also met some of the club legends after the match and posted on X (then Twitter) about it.