“I’ve sent him a message” – Matthijs de Ligt reacts to Julian Nagelsmann sacking at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has admitted that he was surprised that the club sacked Julian Nagelsmann.

The Bavarians dismissed Nagelsmann on Friday (March 24) and replaced him with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel. The German's sacking came as a surprise to many, including De Light, who told Dutch outlet NOS:

“I didn't see it coming. I was surprised. We are second in the league, in the quarterfinals of the German Cup and in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. There's still everything to play for."

The Dutch defender added that he sent Nagelsmann a message following the latter's dismissal:

“I’ve sent him a message."

The former RB Leipzig coach oversaw an impressive campaign at the Allianz Arena. He boasted a 71.4% win record and had Bayern Munich on course for a treble.

The Bavarians are second in the Bundesliga, trailing league leaders Borussia Dortmund by a point. They're also in the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal quarterfinals, where they face Manchester City and Freiburg, respectively.

Nagelsmann joined Bayern from Leipzig in 2021 and lasted just two years in the role. Reports claim that the German was left shocked by his sacking, while the Bavarians want a clean slate under a new coach.

Tuchel is the man tasked with replacing Nagelsmann and has a superb resume. He won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and led PSG to two Ligue 1 titles and the Champions League final.

Nagelsmann linked with Tottenham Hotspur following Bayern Munich exit

The German tactician is lined up by Spurs.

Julian Nagelsmann may not be out of management for too long, as he has already attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur. According to Sky Germany, the Premier League club have made contact with the former Bayern Munich coach over their managerial vacancy.

Spurs sacked Antonio Conte on Monday (March 27) after he gave an explosive press conference on several issues he has had with the club. The Lilywhites are fourth in the Premier League but look likely to end the season trophyless for the 15th straight season.

Conte's long-time assistant Cristian Stellini has been placed in temporary charge of the first team while Ryan Mason will assist him. However, Tottenham seem eager to make Nagelsmann the long-term replacement of Conte. The German is taking time to make a decision over his future after his shock Bayern Munich sacking.

The former Leipzig and Hoffenheim coach is yet to coach outside Germany. Tottenham may just be the perfect opportunity for him to immediately get back into the managerial world.

