Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Carlos Soler has said that he's set to remain at his club, despite recent reports about a potential exit.

Soler, 26, has proved to be an underwhelming signing for the Parisians since arriving from Valencia in a switch worth €21 million in 2022. He registered six goals and four assists in 1528 minutes of first-team action across 35 appearances last season.

According to AS, the 14-cap Spain international has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window. He's thought to be valued in the region of €30 million by Enrique's side.

However, Soler has said that he's looking to stay at PSG next season. Talking about his spell so far and his goals, he told Le Parisien:

"It is true that the first season has been special for me... especially because I arrived on the last day of the transfer window. I couldn't do the internship in Japan, nor be with my teammates during the preparation. When I arrived, they had played five or six matches."

Suggesting that he's in the right state of mind to succeed, Soler added:

"When you arrive at a big club, it is difficult to find a place among the players of the team. But the truth is that today I feel good and confident, and I think I can show a much better face and can help my club and my teammates. Anyway, that's what I want to do now."

Confirming his intention of continuing at PSG next season, Soler said:

"I want to stay in Paris; there is no doubt. It's a great club with a top team that has everything it takes to keep growing. I'm here, and I'll try to prepare well, to be as fit as possible to have a great season."

Soler, a box-to-box operator, has a contract till 2027 at his club.

How will PSG's midfield look like next term?

PSG, who won the Ligue 1 title ahead of RC Lens last season, have roped in two new midfielders this summer. They dished out €60 million to snap up Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP and signed Cher Ndour on a free transfer.

Enrique's team have 11 central midfielders now. Apart from Ugarte, they have Danilo Pereira and Leandro Paredes as No. 6 options. They boast Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Warren Zaire-Emery and Ndour as the No. 8choices.

However, PSG are thought to part ways with Paredes, Sanches and Wijnaldum on permanent deals soon and loan out Ndour for a season. They could also lose Verratti to Al Hilal shortly.