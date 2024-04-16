Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer was involved in an argument with his teammates during their 6-0 win against Everton in the Premier League on Monday (April 15).

Playing at their home ground Stamford Bridge, Palmer scored the first three goals within 30 minutes while the West London club's Nicolas Jackson netted the fourth in the 44th minute.

Soon after the second half began, the Blues won a penalty kick. Although Palmer has been Chelsea's regular penalty-taker this season, an argument sparked between him, Noni Madueke, and Jackson over who would take the shot.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Cole Palmer said (via Sky Sports):

"Other players wanted to take it, which is understandable because it's 4-0. But I'm the penalty taker and I wanted to take so in the end, I took it. We're trying to show that everyone wants to take responsibility, maybe it was a bit over the top with the argument and stuff but everyone wants to help. It was nothing major, we were laughing and joking about it. The gaffer has told us now."

The 21-year-old Englishman successfully netted the penalty in the 64th minute, which was his ninth spot kick of the season. Defender Alfie Gilchrist scored the sixth and the final goal of the match in the 90th minute.

The Blues winger Mykhailo Mudryk received a yellow card five minutes before the end of the first half and was substituted in the 80th minute.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup next

On Saturday (April 20), Chelsea will play against Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The two teams last met in the Premier League on February 17 this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Blues are ninth on the Premier League table with 47 points in 31 matches and have seven league fixtures left. In their last five league games, they have two draws and three wins.

Chelsea has to claim the FA Cup title to avoid going trophyless this season. The other two semi-finalists are Coventry City and Manchester United. The final is slated for May 25.

