"If we analyse after the game then a draw was fair" - Mauricio Pochettino reacts after Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Sheffield United

On April 7, 2024, Chelsea faced Sheffield United in the Premier League, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Blues centre-back Thiago Silva made it to the starting XI for the match after being out with an injury he sustained back in February. The Brazilian opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the game with an assist from Conor Gallagher.

Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle netted the equaliser in the 32nd minute, and the first half ended in a draw. In the 66th minute, Chelsea's Noni Madueke brought in the lead with an assist from Cole Palmer.

Minutes before the final whistle, Oli McBurnie netted the second goal for Sheffield United, ending the match in a draw. Speaking about the match, the Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said:

"If we analyse after the game then a draw was fair for both teams. In the Premier League, you need to try to play well and also control games."

The former Argentine centre-back joined the club in 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

There were six yellow cards brought out during the match, with Sheffield's players receiving four and Chelsea two. In their last five Premier League matches, the Blues have three draws and two wins.

Chelsea's current standing in the Premier League

The Blues are currently standing ninth in the Premier League table, with 44 points in 30 matches. They face Everton next in the league on April 16 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has a significant number of injured players in their squad, including Wesley Fofana, Roméo Lavia, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, and Robert Sánchez. French right-back Malo Gusto is on rest.

The Blues will play against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 20 at Wembley Stadium. The other semi-finalists are Manchester United and Coventry City, who will face each other on April 21. The final is slated for May 25.

