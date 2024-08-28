"If you talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, you're coming in the first page" - Portugal legend on the criticism he receives

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the harsh criticism he receives in an interview with Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano.

Ronaldo discussed important aspects of his future and his last year in football with Ferdinand. Touching on the former's Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal, Ferdinand asked the forward what he felt about the criticism for crying after he missed a crucial penalty in the Round of 16 tie against Slovenia.

"It is much more easy to criticize than to appreciate what you really have. We know how the press works. If you speak good, it doesn't sell. You have to speak bad. It is normal. And if you speak about Cristiano, you're coming in the first page because I am the most followed guy in the world. It's not only because of my pretty face but in everything," Ronaldo said. (via YouTube)

The Portuguese icon further elaborated on why he's the most followed in the world, mentioning his football abilities, achievements, bonding with family and other aspects of his personality. He believes that the criticism is part of the business he is in and said that it doesn't affect him too much.

“For me, it is easy to adapt" - Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on playing in various leagues across countries

In his aforementioned interview with Rio Ferdinand, the pundit asked Cristiano Ronaldo what was the most difficult aspect for him to adapt when he moved to Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese icon joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 for a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Ronaldo revealed that it has always been easy for him to adapt to new countries and leagues, reflecting back on his illustrious career. He responded (via YouTube)

“For me, it is easy to adapt, I was in Madeira and went to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turin, from Turin to Manchester and from Manchester to Riyadh, so I am used to it.”

The Al-Nassr star reflected back on how he left home at the age of 11 and has been shifting from one country to another since then. Cristiano Ronaldo further reflected on his life in Saudi, admitting that it was easy for him to adapt to the new atmosphere. He continued:

"To be honest, it was very easy for me. You can speak about the religion or the weather but no country is perfect. So, for me, the adaptation was easy and I really love it to be there."

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in form for Al-Nassr this season after scoring in their first two matches in the Saudi Pro League. Although the Knights of Najd lost to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final earlier this month, Ronaldo scored the only goal from their side in the match.

