"Increasingly confident" - Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid are edging closer to completing the signing of 22-year-old star 

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid are “getting closer” to completing the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco. The Frenchman has two years remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit, meaning Los Blancos could have to shell out a handsome amount to secure his signature.

Tchouameni has emerged as one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the world. The defensive midfielder played splendid football for Monaco in the 2021-22 season, featuring in 50 games for the club across competitions.

Apart from expertly shielding the backline, Tchouameni also demonstrated his creativity and goalscoring in the recently concluded season, pitching in with five goals and three assists.

"Real Madrid are getting closer to signing Aurelién Tchouaméni. Talks are progressing well with AS Monaco, after verbal agreement on personal terms. Negotiations will continue in the next hours - Real Madrid sources are now increasingly confident."

As per Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain had made Tchouameni their “top priority” for the summer. Romano, however, insisted that the Whites had the edge in the race for the midfielder.

The transfer specialist claimed that personal terms were agreed upon with the player and the Madrid squad were optimistic about completing the transfer. He tweeted:

“Real Madrid are getting closer to signing Aurelién Tchouaméni. Talks are progressing well with AS Monaco, after verbal agreement on personal terms. Negotiations will continue in the next hours - Real Madrid sources are now increasingly confident.”

In an earlier report, Fabrizio claimed that PSG were aware of Tchouameni’s intention of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. He added that the coming week would be “key” for Real Madrid in their pursuit of the 22-year-old midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni could complete Real Madrid’s midfield renovation

Los Merengues won their 14th Champions League title at the end of May, beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris. Their ever-reliable midfielder trio of Luka Modric, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos started the match and helped the Whites to their fourth Champions League title in seven years. The trio’s midfield dominance is destined to remain unparalleled, but it is time for Madrid to look ahead.

Los Blancos signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes last summer. The Frenchman, alongside former Castilla star Federico Valverde, gave Madrid an edge in midfield, especially in difficult ties.

Both Valverde and Camavinga thrive as central midfielders and can eventually replace Modric (36) and Kroos (32). Casemiro (30) remains the only natural defensive midfielder on the team.

If Madrid manage to fend off competition and strike a deal with Monaco for Tchouameni, they could finally have a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro.

Tchouameni has all the makings of a great defensive midfielder and has over a decade of football in front of him. Considering Real Madrid can swallow Monaco’s asking price (€80 million plus add-ons already offered, via Fabrizio Romano), the move seems like a no-brainer from Madrid’s point of view.

