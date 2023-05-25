Is Neymar going to Manchester United? Exploring viability of PSG superstar's move to Old Trafford

Manchester United continue to be linked with a blockbuster move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar.

The Brazilian looks likely to be leaving the Parisians in the summer amid a difficult spell at the Parc des Princes. Neymar, 31, has impressed this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

However, the former Barcelona attacker's fitness issues have taken hold once again and he has missed the latter stages of the season. Reports claim that PSG have grown frustrated with the Brazilian's injury troubles and are open to a departure.

In fact, they are reportedly keen for the attacker to leave permanently rather than on loan. A potential loan is what Manchester United are said to be desiring, perhaps taking his injury toll into account.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano played down claims that Neymar is the subject of talks between the two clubs. Romano made it clear that the Premier League's club's stance is that a move for the PSG player isn't taking place, saying on his YouTube channel:

"Guys, Manchester United are strongly denying this rumour. Manchester United mention in, of course, a confidential way that their plan is very clear – they are not negotiating for Neymar Jr."

However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag fueled talk of a pursuit for the Parisian winger when asked about the speculation. He intriguingly responded:

"When we have news, we will tell you."

This has led to more speculation ensuing about the PSG forward heading to Old Trafford. He is yet to play in the Premier League which could be an intriguing option for the Brazilian.

Manchester United's potential signing of PSG's Neymar could replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's return

Ronaldo left the club unceremoniously last November.

Manchester United fans will remember former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving a similar response to rumors over Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Old Trafford in 2021. That deal did happen with the Portuguese icon rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus.

However, Neymar's case is different from that of Ronaldo's as he has no prior history with the Premier League giants. Moreover, United will be expected to pay a higher fee than the £12.9 million they spent on their reunion with their famous number seven.

Ronaldo was 36 when he returned to Old Trafford and he impressed in his first season back at the club. He bagged 24 goals in 39 games across competitions. However, the wheels fell off during his second season playing under Ten Hag, with the Portuguese managing just three goals and two assists in 16 matches.

