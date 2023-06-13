"It is no longer important to me" - Lionel Messi makes bold Ballon d'Or claims after winning FIFA World Cup 

Lionel Messi has said that the Ballon d'Or does not matter to him as much as it did before, following Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

The Ballon d'Or, presented annually by France Football magazine since 1956, is widely regarded as the highest individual accolade in the sport. Messi (7) has the most wins in the award's history and is one of the frontrunners to win it for the eighth time later this year.

The Argentina icon played a starring role in his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, scoring seven goals in as many games and also bagging three assists. The World Cup trophy was the final missing piece in his trophy cabinet.

Lionel Messi has termed it as the 'most important prize' in his career at the moment. The 35-year-old recently said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter):

"Does Ballon d’Or matters to me? No, at this stage in my life, it is no longer important to me. I’ve always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important to me. The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup. This is the greatest prize for me."

Lionel Messi last won the Ballon d'Or in 2021. This year could be his final realistic chance to win the trophy once again, as he;s expected to join MLS side Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

No player has finished on the Ballon d'Or podium while playing for a club outside Europe.

What Argentina boss has said about Lionel Messi's chances for 2023 Ballon d'Or

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has said that Lionel Messi deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Paris Saint-Germain were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich last season. However, they won the Ligue 1 title, with the Argentine registering 16 goals and 16 assists in 32 games.

During the post-2022 FIFA World Cup coaches' forum in Doha, Scaloni said (as quoted by TyC Sports):

"We still have time to see the Ballon d'Or. Without a doubt, I would give it to Messi. We'll see who gets it, Haaland is at an incredible level; he breaks all records."

Since the aforementioned quote, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has strengthened his claim for the Ballon d'Or award. His team has won a historic treble this term, with the Norway international scoring 53 times in 52 games across competitions.

Haaland ended the season as the top scorer in the Premier League (36) and the Champions League (12).

