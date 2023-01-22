Create

"It would make me dream" – AS Monaco star hints desire to join PSG

By Debkalpa Banerjee
Modified Jan 22, 2023 04:23 PM IST
Christophe Galtier could dip into the market for a midfielder in the future.
Christophe Galtier could dip into the market for a midfielder.

AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana has opened up about his wish to seal a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the future.

Fofana, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter for Les Rouges et Blancs since arriving from RC Strasbourg for a fee of €15 million in the winter of 2020. He initially earned his recognition after guiding his boyhood club to a Coupe de la Ligue trophy in the 2018-19 campaign.

A right-footed tireless presence at the heart of midfield, Fofana was a part of France's 2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up finish. He racked up 225 minutes of first-team action, starting two games.

Speaking to France 2, Fofana expressed his desire to move back to his home city of Paris, indirectly hinting at a switch to PSG. He elaborated:

"I come from Paris, so it would be normal to return home. It's not a foot call at all. I said it would make me dream because it's my hom,e but we're in the world of football. I take the best offer!"

Fofana, who is in the final 18 months of his contract at the Stade Louis II, has been vital to Monaco's ongoing push for finishing in a UEFA Champions League spot. Operating as a defensive midfielder, he has started 17 of his team's 18 Ligue 1 games this season.

PSG, meanwhile, are aiming to revamp their midfield in the near future. Earlier last summer, the Parisians signed four midfielders for a combined fee over €95 million.

Should Fofana secure a move to them, he will compete with the likes of Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Fabian Ruiz in Christophe Galtier's 3-4-2-1 setup.

PSG to snap up Milan Skriniar on a Bosman move

According to L'Equipe, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has reached a verbal agreement with PSG to join them in June this year. The Serie A giants, who have failed to tie the Slovak down with an improved deal, have been notified of the right-footed player's desire to move to Paris.

However, the Nerazzurri could opt to cash in on him by offloading him to another club for a fee of around €15 million in the winter transfer window. Skriniar has netted 11 goals and contributed five assists in 241 games across competitions for the Simone Inzaghi-coached side.

