"It might be somebody else's by then" - Alan Shearer names 2 players who can beat Erling Haaland to his PL top scorer record

Alan Shearer has named two Premier League superstars who can beat Erling Haaland to his Premier League goalscoring record. The Newcastle legend is the highest individual goalscorer in Premier League history with 260 goals in 441 games across two clubs, i.e., Newcastle United (148) and Blackburn Rovers (112).

On Friday, January 17, Erling Haaland signed a record-breaking nine-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City, keeping the Norwegian at the club till 2034. Haaland has already scored 79 goals in 87 Premier League games, and a rough estimate suggests that he will require five more seasons to topple Shearer's record at this pace.

However, Shearer believes that Harry Kane or Mohamed Salah could beat Erling Haaland to the record. Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport (quoted by GOAL), he said:

"If he stays for that long, no doubt he will break that record. My record will go one day. It might be somebody else's by then - like Harry Kane or Mohamed Salah. There were great goalscorers before I was born that have incredible records as well. My record will go one day, I'm sure of that."

Mohamed Salah is arguably in the form of his life at Liverpool this season. The Egyptian has already racked up 18 goals and 13 assists in 20 Premier League matches, bringing his tally up to 175 goals in 283 games in the Premier League.

Harry Kane is closer to Alan Shearer's record with 213 goals in 320 Premier League appearances. However, he must leave Bayern Munich and return to England if the 31-year-old wants to beat Shearer's numbers.

Pep Guardiola reacts to Erling Haaland signing a record 9.5-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that Erling Haaland's record-setting 9.5-year deal with Manchester City bears testament to the player's trust in the club. The Norwegian marksman put pen to paper on Friday, thereby keeping him at the Etihad till 2034.

Speaking about the extension (via Tribal Football), Guardiola said:

"He wants to show much he wants to be here otherwise all the players sign one- or two-year contracts. In 10 years, many things can happen but it’s proof of trust between him and the club. You never know what may happen in the next years but the club know how professional he is every day to show his talent."

"It was what he wanted and that is down to the trust of the club."

Guardiola also suggested that Haaland still has facets to improve in his gameplay.

"Of course he can improve. We all can. The club and the team have to create an environment and moments when he can be unstoppable. That is when he is at his best. More than anything it is about understanding the game, during the game and what decisions he has to make," he opined.

"He is still young and with maturity of playing games and games it will happen naturally," concluded the Spaniard.

Erling Haaland's deal beat Cole Palmer's nine-year extension at Chelsea to become the longest contract signed by a Premier League player. The 24-year-old has been a goal machine for the Cityzens since joining the club in 2022. In 126 games across competitions, he has scored 111 goals and created 15 more.

