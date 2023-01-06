"It might be time for him to leave" - Former Arsenal star claims it is time for Chelsea star is leave the club

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna suggested it might be time for N'Golo Kante to leave Chelsea. The French midfielder is coming to the end of his current deal, which expires in the summer.

Kante, 31, has been a mainstay in the Blues side since joining from Leicester City for £32 million in 2016. He has made 262 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

This season has been one of misfortune for Kante as he has been plagued by a hamstring injury, featuring just two twice. Sagna argues that now might be the time for the Frenchman to depart Stamford Bridge.

The ex-Manchester City right-back told Midnite:

"N'Golo Kante has not played a lot this season but he will still have a lot of interest because he's a top player and a top human being. He's given everything for Chelsea, he's won the Premier League and Champions League, it might be time for him to leave."

Despite this, reports claim that the Blues man is in talks to extend his stay in west London. Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella claims that negotiations over a new contract are ongoing.

Kante has been linked with a move to Barcelona, with Blaugrana chief Mateu Alemany reportedly identifying the midfielder as a target for next summer. However, it appears the player has his heart set on remaining at Stamford Bridge.

For now, the France international will concentrate on returning to match fitness with Graham Potter's side, desperate for his return to a depleted midfield. Jorginho and Mason Mount are also sidelined due to injuries.

Chelsea manager Potter is not in line for the chop if he misses out on a top-four finish

Potter will not be dismissed despite disappointing results.

Chelsea are struggling in the Premier League and sit 10th in the table after 17 games. Their latest setback came in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night (January 5).

Potter was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor at Stamford Bridge in early September and started with an impressive run of six wins and three draws in nine games. However, the Blues have come off the boil and have won just once in eight league fixtures.

Rumblings of pressure potentially mounting on Potter have ensued, but it appears that his job is safe even if his side fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. According to the Mirror, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will not part with Potter even if a top-four campaign is not achieved.

We currently have 10 players injured 🤯 N'Golo KanteReece JamesEdouard MendyWesley FofanaArmando BrojaBen ChilwellRuben Loftus-CheekMason MountRaheem SterlingChristian PulisicWe currently have 10 players injured 🤯 #CFC ❌ N'Golo Kante❌ Reece James❌ Edouard Mendy❌ Wesley Fofana❌ Armando Broja❌ Ben Chilwell❌ Ruben Loftus-Cheek❌ Mason Mount❌ Raheem Sterling ❌ Christian Pulisic We currently have 10 players injured 🤯 #CFC https://t.co/0zHGdDp3AA

The English coach's appointment was viewed as a long-term plan, as he was handed a five-year contract after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion to take the reigns. Boehly may be sticking by his man, but Blues fans are eager for the side to turn things around and are not ultimately satisfied with Potter's stint thus far.

