"It is the moment for him to be ready" - Thomas Tuchel provides an important update on out of favor Chelsea star 

Thomas Tuchel has iterated on how Saul Niguez has taken time to adapt to Chelsea's style of play. Furthermore, the German gaffer alluded to the possibility of Niguez getting more playing time in the following weeks.

Chelsea brought the Spanish international on loan from Atletico Madrid on deadline day in the summer. Sadly, the 27-year-old midfielder has struggled for playing time. Niguez has made just six appearances, of which only three have been starts, with only two Premier League appearances to his name.

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Claims from Spain suggest Tuchel didn't really want to sign Niguez, and that Chelsea's management brought him on. The German manager put an end to such claims. He revealed how the decision to sign a player was made by both the club and the manager. Here's what Tuchel said:

"A club signing? No, we don’t do this. Until now, we haven't done club signings and coach’s signings. We do signings because we decide together because we believe it’s a good pick and a good addition to the squad, and this was exactly the case."

In addition, the Chelsea gaffer also revealed how Niguez is up for more playing time with Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined because of a hectic festive schedule. This implies that Saul Niguez will get his chance to contribute in the next few games.

Here's what Thomas Tuchel said on the subject:

"I think every single player needs his time to adapt and Saul needed his time. He competes with a lot of high quality players in midfield. We need to understand him a bit better, not in terms of language, but in terms what is his real strength, the detail of the player, what can he add to the squad, where is his maybe unique quality and it was not easy."

"I guess it’s the first time he plays for another club than Atletico, he comes from the academy there, and we have to accept the style of the game is so different from Spain to here."

The 48-year-old further added:

"It teaches us a lesson that everybody needs individual time to adapt and since many days he is stronger, I feel him a bit more relaxed and at the same time that gives him a little bit more freedom to impose his quality. He’s very strong in finishing, in arriving in the box. In the moment, where we have injured players in the midfield, even Jorgi doubtful for tomorrow, it’s the moment for him to be ready and I have the feeling since many days that he is ready and can show what he wants to show."

Fitness concerns mounting for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

The Blues have a hectic week ahead. They take on Watford on December 2, before taking on West Ham United on December 4.

Chelsea will be without their star wing-back Ben Chilwell. The English international will be out for the foreseeable future because of an ACL injuryhe picked up in Chelsea's 4-0 mauling of Juventus.

N'Golo Kante, too, has struggled with injuries. The French midfielder picked up a knee injury and is believed to have taken some time off to recuperate.

Mateo Kovacic has been absolutely phenomenal for Chelsea this season. However, he injured his hamstring before the Blues' game against Newcastle United, and there's currently no news around his return.

On the flip side, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have returned from injury and might feature in Chelsea's games against Watford and the Hammers.

