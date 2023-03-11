"It is a pleasure" - Chelsea target ready to join PSG in the summer

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and Chelsea target Koaudio Manu Kone has left the door open to a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the future.

PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League this week has once again put the club under the spotlight. They have failed to get past the Round of 16 of the competition for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Determined to turn things around, Les Parisiens advisor Luis Campos is planning a squad overhaul in the summer. The club have already prepared an incredible eight-man target list, according to reports.

As per the said report, midfield is an area that the French giants will look to strengthen. PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare is said to be a top target, but he could prove to be an unfeasible target as he only recently signed a new deal with the Dutch club.

PSG have reportedly identified Borussia Monchengladbach's Kone as an alternative to Sangare. The Bundesliga club are under no pressure to sell the Frenchman as he is contracted to the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, they could be tempted to cash in on him if they receive a good offer this summer.

Kone has now admitted that he is pleased to be linked with a move to a club like the Parisians. He left the door open for a transfer to the Parc des Princes but insisted that he is focused on finishing the season with Monchengladbach.

"Interest from PSG? It's a pleasure," Kone said on Telefoot. "I'm Parisian. Obviously, they're a big club that play in the Champions League and have very great players. So, by evolving alongside them, you can only progress. For the moment, the truth is that I am at Gladbach. I have to stay focused. We'll see later what can happen. We must remain lucid and professional."

Monchengladbach signed Kone from French club Toulouse for €9 million in 2021. The 21-year-old has since made 52 appearances for the German outfit, registering four goals and two assists in the process.

PSG face competition from Chelsea for Kouadio Kone

Kone's performances for Monchengladbach have seen him attract interest from Les Parisiens. However, the French giants are not the only club who have taken note of the midfielder, with Chelsea also keeping tabs on him.

Premier League club Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in signing the youngster this summer. The player is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

With the likes of Chelsea and PSG interested, Kone is not short of options should he seek a new challenge.

