"It is really crazy" - Lionel Messi speaks about linking up with Neymar and Mbappe at PSG

Lionel Messi has officially joined PSG and the whole football world is excited about the prospect of the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner linking up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

When asked about playing with them, Lionel Messi in his first press conference as a PSG player said:

"I am very happy, it is really crazy. The team is incredible and I really want to train and compete now because I am going to be playing with the best players. It is an incredible experience".

PSG take on Starsbourg on Saturday night and the whole footballing world will be waiting with bated breath to see if the Argentine superstar will be making his debut this weekend.

Lionel Messi determined to win the UEFA Champions League title along with Neymar and Mbappe at PSG

Both PSG and Lionel Messi are hungry for the UEFA Champions League trophy. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar there to support him now, Messi will be determined to add another Champions League trophy to his already glittering career.

When asked about PSG winning Europe's premier competition, Messi underlined the difficulty of winning the competition even with an extremely strong team:

"It is not easy to win it. You can have the best team in the world and not win the Champions League. I was in a great team that didn't win the trophy. You have to have a strong united group to win the Champions League. Luck also helps! But as I said before, the best team does not always win it"

PSG have had a really strong transfer window and the pressure will be on them to win the UEFA Champions League this season. With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ready to lead the charge for PSG, the Parisians will be a strong force to reckon with this season.

