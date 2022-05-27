"It’s a no brainer" - Paddy Kenny points out 'massive bonus' that will help Tottenham pip Arsenal for Manchester City star 

Former Leeds United player Paddy Kenny believes Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus will snub Arsenal and sign for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider's Ben Wild, Kenny noted that Spurs' participation in the Champions League next season will be enough to convince the City striker. He said:

“They are very similar clubs, both London, they can both pay the same wages. So then it comes down to things like playing in the Champions League and that is a massive bonus for Tottenham.

“Spurs also have a brand new stadium which is unbelievable compared to the Emirates. They have the Champions League football, you have Conte. For me, it’s a no brainer."

He further added:

“It’s Tottenham all day for me, they are the club who finished the season stronger. The only thing is Harry Kane. He will always be the main man at Spurs and Arsenal probably won’t have any strikers in a few weeks. That being said, if it was me, I’d be choosing the team in the Champions League.”

There have been recent reports about Arsenal's interest in the Manchester City star, with Jesus struggling to get game time at the Etihad. The last few years have seen the star's appearances reduce from 53 games in 2019-20 to just 41 this season.

With Erling Haaland set to be Manchester City's main marksman next season, it is expected that Jesus will fall even further down the pecking order. So it's no surprise that an exit seems to be around the corner. However, where the star's future lies has not yet been confirmed, but the looming transfer window will certainly provide a few answers.

Should the Manchester City star move to Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?

At first glance, it does seem like the smartest option for Jesus would be to move to Spurs, where he can partake in Champions League football. However, the unshakable duo of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son could prove difficult for the star to integrate himself into the team.

If he does move to join Mikel Arteta's project at the Emirates, Jesus has the chance to be a key member of the Gunners' young attacking trident. His experience with the Cityzens could come in handy for thriving youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, Arsenal legend Paul Merson has argued that the best path for Jesus will be to remain under Pep Guardiola's tutelage at Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus tells ESPN: "My future is still uncertain. I have already expressed my desire to Man City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want".

With consistent reports of Tottenham's interest in the star, Jesus has three choices and will need to make a decision before the looming transfer window closes.

