“It’s not about helping Arsenal” - Gunners icon Gilberto Silva sends bold message to Tottenham ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal icon Gilberto Silva has sent a bold message to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Spurs' upcoming clash against Manchester City in the Premier League on May 14. This match could have a huge impact on the league title race as the Gunners, who are currently on top of the league table, only hold a one-point lead over City, who have a game in hand.

With only one match left in the league, it is not enough if Mikel Arteta's squad wins, they need City to drop points. While most Arsenal supporters are hoping for Tottenham to bag a win against City, Gilberto Silva feels it is not about helping the Gunners but more about how Spurs want to perform themselves.

The former Brazilian defensive midfielder said:

"Well, I think it's a question for Tottenham, how they want to, let's say, perform during the season, what their expectations are. It's not this case about helping Arsenal or not helping Arsenal. And this, I believe, is irrelevant," said Silva (via Mirror).

"It's more about their pride, to win an important match, to get a good result because they started the season well and then they have some ups and downs during the competition," Gilberto Silva continued.

Speaking more about Tottenham Hotspur's recent fixtures in the league, Gilberto Silva added:

"The last few games for them have been quite tough. It's more of a question for them. But once again, from the City side, they are going to give it all in the last games they have. They don't want to miss this opportunity. It's going to be interesting at the end of these last few games having Arsenal fight for the title and having this battle again with City."

Tottenham Hotspur are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 63 points in 36 matches. With two more fixtures remaining, Spurs' last league match is against Sheffield United on May 19 at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal boss on Tottenham ahead of Spurs clash against Manchester City

Arsenal bagged a narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Sunday, May 12. After doing their bit to secure a victory in the title race, the Gunners' fate now depends on the clash between Manchester City and Tottenham.

Following the win against Manchester United, Mikel Arteta spoke about Manchester City potentially dropping points to Spurs in their upcoming game. When asked if he would be a Tottenham fan for the game, the former midfielder said (via Football.london):

"We know we need it. They are a really difficult team to play against. We suffered that a few weeks ago when we played them. So hopefully, they can do it."

The Gunners secured a 3-2 win against Spurs on April 28 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although the visitors ended the first half with a 3-0 lead, they conceded goals to Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min.

Manchester City will face West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season (May 19) while the Gunners will face Everton on Sunday.