"It's Kylian Mbappe's team" - Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi is 'isolated' at PSG and that Mbappe is currently making the team shine most

Thierry Henry feels his former teammate Lionel Messi is 'isolated' at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as the team is set up around Kylian Mbappe.

Messi joined PSG in a blockbuster move this summer. The Parisians brought him to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer after Barcelona could not extend the Argentine's contract.

Messi's arrival was seen as the final piece PSG needed in their quest to win the UEFA Champions League. By bringing the 34-year-old in, the French giants assembled an incredible attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

However, things haven't quite worked out for the team or the player as expected. Messi is yet to contribute a domestic goal, despite clocking 280 minutes for PSG in Ligue 1.

Messi started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during the French outfit's weekend clash against Marseille. But the trio failed to gel and misfired as PSG only managed a goalless draw. Speaking about Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG, to RMC Sport (via Marca) after the game, Thierry Henry said:

"He (Messi) is isolated; he is on the ball less. I wouldn't say he's sad, but he's isolated. I prefer him through the middle."

Henry feels playing Messi down the middle would allow the player to control the tempo. That would also open up more space for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to exploit.

"I'm having trouble with Leo out on the right. In the middle, he can set the tempo. Something needs to be found in order to get Mbappe, Neymar and Messi to play together."

The Arsenal legend also added that Messi is not a particularly outspoken individual and prefers to let his performances do the talking. Henry feels Mbappe is currently leading PSG at the moment because he has been their most consistent performer.

"Messi doesn't speak a lot; he speaks with the ball. For now, it's Kylian's team. Kylian is the one who's making it shine most of all. The ball goes more towards him."

Henry added:

"At any single moment, there can only be one conductor, otherwise you can't play at the same tempo. And in this team, there are too many conductors."

"I don't think he can make a difference on the right" - Thierry Henry on Lionel Messi's position at PSG

Thierry Henry also feels deploying Lionel Messi on the right has often seen him stay higher up the pitch. That means he receives fewer passes and has less space to work with.

"I don't think he can make a difference on the right, but then I don't have the exact details from the tactical standpoint. Obviously when you stay high up and you get out of the way, you won't have an impact. Then you have fewer balls going towards him."

So far, there have been very few signs of Messi linking up with Mbappe in Ligue 1. However, the duo has been on fire in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe assisted Lionel Messi's first goal for the club in the 2-0 home win against Manchester City.

The duo then combined to devastating effect in PSG's 3-2 win against RB Leipzig. Mbappe scored the opener before setting up Messi for the second. The Frenchman then won a penalty which was converted by Lionel Messi with a cheeky panenka.

