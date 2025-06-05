“It’s like choosing between Mom or Dad” - Isco makes his choice after being asked to choose between Real Madrid icons Zidane and Modric

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco has chosen Zinedine Zidane ahead of Luka Modric. The Spanish midfielder rose through the ranks at Valencia before arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, a year after Modric.
Isco would go on to spend nine seasons with Los Blancos, winning the Champions League five times and the league thrice, among others. He left the LaLiga giants in 2022 to move to Sevilla, before joining Real Betis a year later.
Interestingly, Isco shared the pitch with Luka Modric 215 times for Real Madrid, winning 146 games and losing just 34. The Croatian maestro is all set to leave Los Blancos at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Meanwhile, Isco was also part of Zinedine Zidane's two glorious stints as the LaLiga giants' manager. The Spanish appeared 184 times under the legendary Frenchman, registering 27 goals and 27 assists.
Speaking recently to MARCA, Isco added that choosing between Zinedine Zidane and Luka Modric is like choosing between Mom or Dad.
“It’s like choosing between Mom or Dad….Zidane," said Isco.
Zidane is the third most successful manager in Real Madrid's history after Carlo Ancelotti and Miguel Muñoz. The Frenchman won 11 trophies during his two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu, including the famous Champions League three-peat
Zidane also found great success at the Santiago Bernabeu as a player, winning the league and the Champions League.
Are Real Madrid eyeing a move for Franco Mastantuono?
Real Madrid remain in the race to sign Franco Mastantuono this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine wizkid is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who are locked in talks with River Plate to secure his signature.
Mastantuono is the latest big talent to emerge out of the South American market and is already a first-team regular for the senior side. Due to turn 18 in August this year, the player is expected to take the world by storm soon.
The Parisians are hoping to win the race for his services and are already in advanced talks with River Plate to get a deal done. However, negotiations are yet to reach a conclusive end, opening the door for Real Madrid to take advantage.
Los Blancos are apparently in talks with the player's entourage as well. The LaLiga giants have found great success in the South American market in recent years, and Mastantuono could add to that trend.