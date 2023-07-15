"It's never gonna happen" - Romelu Lukaku's old quotes on Juventus resurface as Chelsea exit looms 

Romelu Lukaku's old quotes on Juventus have resurfaced amid speculations linking the Chelsea striker with a move to Turin this summer.

The Belgian striker has been put up for sale by his parent club, who are carrying out a massive clear-out at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season. Chelsea have already seen a host of first-team stars depart. These include the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

More players are still expected to leave the west London club before the end of the summer transfer window, with Lukaku said to be one of such names.

However, the 30-year-old striker is currently at a crossroads as regards his next destination. Lukaku has reportedly turned down the chance of moving to Saudi Arabia, despite strong offers as he insists on staying in Europe.

He is currently faced with two offers from Italian powerhouses, Inter Milan and Juventus. Bids from both teams, however, are still below Chelsea's valuation for the striker, thus making negotiations a bit difficult.

While the player himself has made known his preference of joining Inter Milan this summer, the Nerazzurri haven't been able to match Chelsea's asking price. Their second offer is believed to be in the region of £25.7 million plus add-ons, according to Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, Serie A rivals Juventus seem to be gaining more ground in the transfer tussle. Lukaku has already held talks with the Old Lady, with the club willing to offer €37.5 million plus add-ons, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Amid rumors linking the Belgian striker with a move to Turin, an old quote from Lukaku speaking on his thoughts of joining Juve has surfaced online.

The 30-year-old striker, when asked in 2021 whether he would love to join the Bianconeri, claimed that such a move would never happen. He further added that the only Italian club he would play for is Inter Milan.

During an interview with Sky Italia, he said:

"If Juventus or AC Milan will call me in the future? Never, never. Again: never. It's never gonna happen. Juventus wanted me before Inter, but when Conte joined Inter it was my priority to join them. In Italy there's only Inter for me."

Lukaku has made 132 appearances for Inter in his two stints, scoring 78 goals and providing 23 assists. He also won one Serie A title with the club.

How did Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku perform on loan at Inter Milan last season?

Lukaku against Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

The Belgian striker spent the entirety of the 2022-23 football season at Inter Milan on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Although he was largely faced with injuries and fitness-related issues, Lukaku managed to get back in shape towards the end of last season. The striker registered 14 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan.

Lukaku is currently the subject of transfer interest from Inter Milan this summer as well as rivals Juventus. Both clubs are hoping to sign him on a permanent basis from Chelsea.