“It’s nothing against Arsenal” – Ex-Tottenham star says Kylian Mbappe is tailor-made for another club despite links with Gunners

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has downplayed Arsenal's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe as he reckons Real Madrid are his ideal destination.

Mbappe's future is the subject of speculation after he informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wouldn't be extending his contract. His current deal with PSG expires next year and he has been handed an ultimatum of either renewing or being sold this summer.

Recent reports claim that the French forward would desire a move to Arsenal if he were to arrive in the Premier League. The Gunners aren't considered favorites for the 24-year-old as Madrid are waiting to make their move.

Hutton doesn't see Mikel Arteta's side luring Kylian Mbappe to the Emirates and he expects him to head to the Santiago Bernabeu if he does leave PSG. He told Football Insider:

“Mbappe is tailor made for Real Madrid. I just believe that if he was ever to leave PSG, then he will end up at Real Madrid.”

Los Blancos have reportedly put €200 million aside to launch their move for Mbappe if he is to become available for transfer this summer. However, the expectation is that even if he remains with PSG for one more season he'll head to Madrid in 2024.

Hutton continued by insisting that Carlo Ancelotti's side are the team the Frenchman wants to join. He can't see the Gunners being able to pull off a move for the Parisian forward:

“It’s nothing against Arsenal whatsoever, but I can tell you this 100 per cent, it is well known that Madrid is the club he wants to be at."

He added:

“We will wait and see, but I can’t see it being Arsenal, and that is not a downside for them, Mbappe is still 24, so if there is anyone you can imagine in a Real Madrid strip, it would be him.”

Kylian Mbappe was one of Europe's most in-form attackers last season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He is among the favorites to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Arsenal legend Robert Pires claims nobody can stop pacey Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe had a memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in which he nearly got his hands on the illustrious trophy for the second time in his career. The PSG forward bagged eight goals and two assists in seven World Cup games.

Three of those goals came in the final in which France drew 3-3 with Argentina before heading to a penalty shootout. Les Bleus ended up on the losing side but Mbappe's heroics wowed fans as his hat-trick kept Didier Deschamps's side alive.

Arsenal legend Robert Pires was impressed with Mbappe during the World Cup in Qatar. He claimed that no defender could stop the in-form striker, saying (via Hindustan Times):

"Everybody can see the speed of Mbappe. I think nobody can stop him—he is so fast. For France, for (Didier) Deschamps, he is very important.”

Kylian Mbappe was appointed France captain following Hugo Lloris' international retirement after the World Cup. He has bagged four goals in four Euro 2024 qualifiers, taking his overall tally to 40 goals in 70 caps.

