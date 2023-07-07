Kylian Mbappe makes decision on club he prefers to join if Premier League transfer materializes: Reports

Kylian Mbappe would reportedly prefer to join Arsenal if he were to head to the Premier League.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Mbappe would be enticed by a move to the Gunners due to Mikel Arteta's project at the Emirates. The Frenchman would also relish the chance to deliver the north Londoners their first title since 2004.

This comes following claims that Liverpool had lodged a record-breaking €200 million bid for Mbappe. Delaney has played those claims down and instead suggests that Arsenal would be his Premier League club of choice.

The Gunners have been transformed by Arteta into title challengers and they missed out on league glory to Manchester City last season by five points. The Spanish coach's evolution of the club has seen Declan Rice and Kai Havertz head to north London this summer.

Kylian Mbappe's future is the subject of intense speculation after he informed PSG he wouldn't be extending his contract. However, Delaney claims that a move to Arsenal is unlikely due to the finances involved. There has been no contact between the 24-year-old and the Gunners.

Real Madrid are positioned as the favorites to seal Kylian Mbappe's signing after missing out on him last year. His current contract expires next year and he is set for talks with the Parisians to decide whether he will be made available for sale this summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was shocked by the Frenchman telling the Ligue 1 champions he wouldn't be extending his contract. He has insisted that the striker either renews his deal or leave as they don't want to lose him next summer for free.

Kylian Mbappe was yet again one of Europe's in-form forwards last season. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. The France captain is happy to play one more season at the Parc des Princes.

Arsene Wenger compares Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry

Arsene Wenger sees similarities in Kylian Mbappe's game to the Arsenal icon.

Arsene Wenger claims that there are similarities in Kylian Mbappe's game to that of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The former Gunners boss coached Henry for just over eight years in north London, transforming him into an all-time great.

Henry is the Gunners' all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals for the club over two spells. He is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest players to grace the Premier League.

Wenger highlighted the similarities between Mbappe and Henry when speaking to Ligue 1 last December. He commented on the PSG striker's fine finish in France's 3-1 victory over Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

"Yes, there are many similarities. Thierry also played on the left in his early days, he also liked to open his foot in front of goal."

Wenger continued by touching on Mbappe's effort against Poland:

"But I notice that Kylian, as he did in his first goal against Poland, adapts to the fact that the goalkeepers anticipate his trademark shot towards the far post - and fired it near-post instead. As with all great players, you get the impression that it's easy for him to play football, and that he decides when he'll make the difference."

Kylian Mbappe is close to eclipsing Henry's record of 51 goals and 30 assists in 123 caps for Les Bleus. He has bagged 40 goals and 24 assists in 70 caps for Didier Deschamps' side. Both Frenchmen have a World Cup to their name and their similarities are hard to ignore.

