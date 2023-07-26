"It is a situation that is very delicate" - Mauricio Pochettino comments on Chelsea's interest in PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Mauricio Pocehttino has revealed that Chelsea will not be making a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but the Blues manager did not think a move would be realistic.

PSG are keen on selling Mbappe this summer as they want to ensure he does not leave on a free transfer next year. They have accepted an offer from Al Hilal but are open to talks with other clubs.

Speaking to the media ahead of the pre-season match against Newcastle United, Pochettino claimed that he was not thinking about a move for Mbappe. He stated that the club were working on other targets but hopes that his former club and the Frenchman reach an agreement soon. He said:

"We are working on our reality, our reality is different. From my side, I have nothing to say, only to support them. I hope they find a solution for both sides. I think in our past we were at Paris Saint Germain and with Kylian and think I need to be conscious that I cannot talk."

He added:

"Everything you talk, is too much noise. It is a situation that is very delicate and one they need to fix in Paris with Kylian. It is a club that I love, because I was a player, a captain and coach. With Kylian we create a very good relationship, I hope they can find the best solution for both sides."

Mbappe has also been linked with Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pocehttino thinks Kylian Mbappe is still immature

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pocehttino was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport last year when he claimed that Kylian Mbappe was still immature. He believed that the striker was an 'animal' but needed to start managing his game better.

He said:

"Mbappe is younger [than Lionel Messi and Neymar] and still immature. He is an animal; he has great charisma but he still needs to find himself. It is difficult for him to distinguish the moments of the game when he has to take a risk and when he should not. He does not enjoy association with his teammates unless he's in the defensive third of the pitch, because he needs space to make the most of his strengths."

Kylian Mbappe played 75 matches under the current Chelsea manager at PSG. The Frenchman scored 67 goals in those games and assisted 34 times.