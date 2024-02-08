“Ja Morant in the house” “The most complete sportsman in the world” - Real Madrid stars react to video of Eduardo Camavinga playing basketball

Eduardo Camavinga's Real Madrid teammates have reacted to the France international's recent video, where he is seen playing basketball.

The 21-year-old midfielder took to Instagram as he posted a clip of him making multiple shots. Camavinga wrote in the caption, along with a basketball emoji:

"Madre miaaa."

Vinicius Junior, who accompanied Camavinga to watch a live NBA game during the La Liga season's winter break, wrote in the caption, along with multiple laughing emojis:

"This is your sport."

The Frenchman then replied:

"I said I'm a phenomenon."

Next to poke fun at Camavinga was 32-year-old Los Blancos attacker Lucas Vasquez. Comparing his teammate to Memphis Grizzlies star Jo Morant, Vasquez commented with a laughing emoji:

"Jo Morant in the house."

Adding to Camavinga's misery was Rodrygo, who commented with multiple laughing emojis:

"The most complete sportsman in the world."

Expand Tweet

On the footballing front, Camavinga has started 11 La Liga matches this season, bagging just one assist. Overall, he has appeared in 25 matches across competitions but has yet to find the back of the net. The Frenchman started in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (February 4).

Up next for Carlo Ancelotti's side is an important league clash against Girona on Saturday (February 10). Girona are second in the La Liga standings, just two points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors

Kylian Mbappe

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is yet to officially communicate his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the club management.

The 2018 World Cup winner's agreement at the Parc des Princes runs out in the summer, after which the 25-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid for free.

Providing an update on his X account, Romano wrote:

"Real Madrid total confidence has also been shared in the dressing room. If he decided to sign for Real Madrid, the salary would have to be significantly lower than 2022."

"PSG have already prepared their backup plan, in case Mbappe decides to leave," he added.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Mbappe has made 289 appearances for PSG, bagging 242 goals and 105 assists across competitions. He has won five Ligue 1 titles amongst other honors with PSG but has failed to lay his hands on the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

The France international has been amongst the goals this season as well, having netted 30 times in 29 matches across competitions.