Joao Felix drops major hint on Chelsea future as he approaches end of loan spell

Joao Felix has opened up on his future as his Chelsea loan nears its expiry. The Atletico Madrid forward joined the Blues on a six-month loan in January earlier this year but has failed to make an impression at the club.

The Portugal international has so far made 18 appearances for the Blues across competitions but has managed to score just three goals. His lean patch has also coincided with a troubled time for the club and Graham Potter's sacking didn't make things any easier for him.

But when recently asked about his short stint at the club and if he wants to make his move permanent, Felix was full of praise for the Blues, stressing that he has enjoyed his time at Stamford Bridge.

He said at a recent Hublot event (via Metro):

"I don’t know yet my future. But these four or five months, I love it. It’s a top club. Everyone in the club was very good to me, my team-mates [have been] unbelievable. And I really like to be here."

Felix has started just twice in the league since interim manager Frank Lampard took over from Potter in April earlier this year. The club are reportedly set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager after this season.

There is little clarity on whether the Argentine wants to make Felix's move permanent. As far as Atletico are concerned, the 23-year-old will still have four years remaining on his contract with Rojiblancos after this term.

Joao Felix on Premier League club's radar - Reports

Joao Felix's future continues to be the subject of speculation as he nears the end of his loan spell at Chelsea. According to Diario AS, Felix could end up staying in the Premier League after all as Newcastle United are interested in getting him on board.

The Magpies have secured Champions League football for next term, which could strengthen their case if they are to start talks with the player's entourage.

Another report by Spanish journalist David Medina claims that Atletico are open to the idea of allowing Felix to leave on a permanent basis. However, they will only to listen to offers from teams other than their league rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos signed him for €127.2 million in the 2019 summer transfer window but will have to suffer a massive loss on the transfer fees if they sell him this summer.

