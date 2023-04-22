Atletico willing to sell Joao Felix to any club other than 2 European giants after Chelsea loan spell: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to selling Joao Felix to any other European suitor other than Real Madrid or Barcelona following his Chelsea loan spell.

Felix's future is one of interest as his loan spell with the Premier League club expires at the end of the season. The Portuguese attacker headed to Stamford Bridge after falling out of favor with Atleti boss Diego Simeone.

His future seems to lie away from the Wanda Metropolitano but he won't be allowed to join La Liga rivals Real Madrid or Barcelona. According to Spanish journalist David Medina, Los Colchoneros aren't prepared to sell the 23-year-old to the El Clasico rivals.

Felix has endured a topsy-turvy time at Chelsea, scoring two goals in 15 games across competitions. He started on the substitutes bench in his loan side's Champions League exit to Los Blancos on Tuesday (April 18).

The Portuguese attacker's contract with Atletico was renewed in January until 2027 before he joined Chelsea on loan. However, Simeone's side reportedly fear that Felix hasn't done enough to convince the Blues of a permanent deal.

He is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million and arrived at Atleti in 2019 for €127.2 million. He was tipped to become a world-class talent for the La Liga side but has failed to hit the heights many anticipated.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keen on Chelsea's Reece James

Reece James is admired by the El Clasico rivals.

Reece James has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. The English right-back has been in fine form for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in 24 games. He has been a standout performer in a miserable season for the Blues as they have crashed out of all cup competitions.

Barca admire the Englishman, who has five years left on his contract. The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their right-back position, which has required center-back duo Araujo and Jules Kounde to fill in.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will have to replace Dani Carvajal sooner rather than later. The veteran Spaniard is now 31 and Carlo Ancelotti's side could do with a long-term replacement.

James earned plaudits last season for a spectacular campaign that saw him bag six goals and 10 assists in 39 matches. He looked a certainty to be selected by Gareth Southgate for England's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. However, he suffered a knee injury preventing him from heading to Qatar. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €70 million.

Poll : 0 votes