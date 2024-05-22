Jorge Mendes offers Chelsea chance to appoint 49-year-old manager as Pochettino replacement: Reports

Agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Chelsea the current manager of Porto, Sergio Conceicao, as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino. Reports surfaced after the club confirmed the decision to mutually part ways with Pochettino after one season on Tuesday, May 21. He had originally signed a two-year contract with an option to extend another year.

According to a report by The Mirror, Mendes has suggested Conceicao's name as a replacement for Pochettino, despite the Porto manager being on contract with the Portuguese club until 2028.

The aforementioned report claimed that Conceicao signed his last contract under former president, Pinto da Costa. Therefore, his current contract can allegedly be revoked and Conceicao can join Chelsea free of cost.

The manager has been in Porto since 2017 and has won 10 trophies with the club, making him the second most successful manager in Portuguese football.

Conceicao has also been linked to AC Milan and Marseille as their potential next coach.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna and Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca. The final decision about the next man to lead the project at Stamford Bridge will be after discussions with co-owners Behdad Eghbali, Todd Boehly, and Jose E Feliciano.

How did Mauricio Pochettino do in his first season at Chelsea?

Pochettino joined the Blues as head coach in the summer of 2023, replacing the interim manager, Frank Lampard. In the previous season, the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League table with 44 points in 38 games.

They were unable to qualify for any European competitions and lost to Real Madrid 4-0 on aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals that season.

Following Pochettino's appointment, things improved in the club compared to last season, as the manager led the Blues to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League this season. Chelsea qualified to play in the UEFA Conference League next season.

The Blues officially announced the departure of the Argentine from the club on Tuesday, May 21, after mutually terminating the contract. Pochettino thanked the management for allowing him to be a part of the football club's history.

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come." Pochettino said.

It remains to be seen who succeeds Pochettino at the Blues, with multiple names being linked with the club.