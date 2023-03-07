Journalist provides fresh update on Luka Modric’s Real Madrid future

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Auona says that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is closer to leaving the club than signing an extension. The Croatian's contract expires at the end of the season.

Modric, 37, has become a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining the La Liga side from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He has made 470 appearances for Los Blancos, winning the Champions League five times and the La Liga on three occasions.

However, this season has been somewhat disappointing for Modric as he reaches the later stages of his career. He led Croatia to a third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Croatia. However, with that came exhaustion when he returned to Real Madrid following the tournament.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Modric was fatigued. He said:

"Modric's condition is not good after the World Cup. But he will help us this season, little by little."

The midfielder has featured 34 times across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists. Auona claims that the Croatian is leaning towards departing the Bernabeu rather than extending his stay with Ancelotti's side.

Modric has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League alongside his French teammate Karim Benzema. The latter's contract is also up in the summer. Ancelotti, though,insists that the duo should ideally retire with Los Merengues:

"Benzema and Modric to Saudi Arabia? I think two legends like them have to retire at Real Madrid. They have to stay."

“Whatever happens with my future, my love for Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life”. Luka Modrić on contract expiring next June: “I have not talked to the club yet. Of course I want to stay, but because I deserve it — not because I'm Modrić”.“Whatever happens with my future, my love for Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life”. Luka Modrić on contract expiring next June: “I have not talked to the club yet. Of course I want to stay, but because I deserve it — not because I'm Modrić”. ⚪️🇭🇷 #Real“Whatever happens with my future, my love for Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life”. https://t.co/MQLksEmcE3

Real Madrid to hold talks with Eden Hazard over exit

Eden Hazard seems to be heading out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard has endured a dismal spell at Real Madrid since joining the Spanish giants from Chelsea in 2019 for €115 million. He has made just 73 appearances since then due to recurring injury issues.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Los Blancos are preparing to part ways with the Belgian in the summer. He has just over 12 months left on his contract at the Bernabeu. Ancelotti's side are set to hold talks with Hazard with the expectation being that all parties will agree on a departure.

Hazard has featured just seven times this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He has been linked with a move to Al Nassr to join Los Blancos icon Cristiano Ronaldo at Mrsool Park. The Saudi Pro League are trying to bolster their league with top European talent, and Hazard fits the bill.

