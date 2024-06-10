Julian Alvarez comments on Manchester City future amid reported interest from Chelsea and PSG

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez has failed to confirm whether he will continue with the Cityzens amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea.

The Argentina international won the World Cup in 2022 with his country but hasn't quite established himself as a sure-shot starter under Pep Guardiola. However, he did make 54 appearances across competitions last season, bagging 19 goals and 13 assists.

Despite this, he's behind Erling Haaland to start as a striker and is also competing with Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, and Jeremy Doku for a wide spot.

Given these circumstances, Alvarez may be considering looking elsewhere for regular game time. Speaking about his future at the Etihad Stadium, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm calm, I feel good and I'm happy at Manchester City... and we will see what happens."

Alvarez permanently signed for the Cityzens in 2022 for a reported £14 million. Since then, he's made 103 appearances across competitions for Guardiola's team, bagging 36 goals and 18 assists.

In his short time with the Manchester outfit so far, the 24-year-old forward has already won the UEFA Champions League once and the Premier League title twice.

He's managed to lay his hands on the FA Cup once as well. A move to a club like Chelsea or PSG could provide Alvarez with guaranteed game time. However, if he has ambitions of winning the highest club honor in Europe once again, remaining with Manchester City could be a better choice.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland speaks about his future with Cityzens

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has spoken about his future at the club amid reported interest from Real Madrid. The Norway international is a crucial player for Pep Guardiola, having netted 38 times this season.

Haaland has recorded back-to-back Golden Boots in the Premier League, proving his worth to the team. With three years left on his current deal at the Etihad, he told Danish outlet TV2 (via One Football):

"I've had two fantastic years and have three years left. That's really all I can say, what I just said."

There have been suggestions that Manchester City are also looking to offer the forward a new deal to secure his position in the club. Up until now, Haaland has played 98 matches across competitions for the Cityzens, bagging 90 goals and 15 assists.