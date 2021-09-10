"Just like Virat bhai signed for RCB to meet Sunil bhai" - Gurpreet trolls Shubman Gill for Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli tweet 

In the wake of his comments on Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team star Shubman Gill has been trolled by Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Earlier, Gill had cheekily suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United so he could meet Virat Kohli, who was also in Manchester for the fifth Test against England. While retweeting the comment made by the young Indian batsman, Gurpreet could not resist the temptation of adding an Indian football twist to the tweet.

The custodian passed an audacious claim, much like Gill, by stating Virat Kohli had joined IPL outfit RCB to meet Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. Gurpreet and Chhetri have been teammates at Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League since 2017 and share a close bond on and off the pitch.

The tweet has sparked a debate on Twitter between fans of both football and cricket. However, it was purely intended for fun and isn't really something that is true. Just like how Cristiano Ronaldo had signed for Manchester United much earlier in his first stint, Virat Kohli also linked up with RCB before Chhetri arrived at Bengaluru FC.

As such, it can be regarded as the kind of Twitter exchanges that are solely for entertainment purposes.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for second debut, but Virat Kohli will not embrace Manchester like expected

Manchester United welcomed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to the city yesterday. However, it seems as if only one of the two GOATs will be in action this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already confirmed he is ready to make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday. Speaking to the media during an interaction, the forward stated:

"Of course I will be nervous on Saturday but I'm more mature, more experienced. I will be prepared. I'm going to make pressure to Ole now to start in the 11! So I'm ready."

Unfortunately for Virat Kohli, the fifth Test against England has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak among the support staff. There has yet to be any clarity on whether the match will be rescheduled either.

Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford, due to start today, will be cancelled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

So unlike what fans expected, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli will not be present at stadiums at either end of Warwick Road in Stretford on Saturday. There is always the possibility of them meeting sometime though, especially with Virat Kohli free of national team duties as things stand.

