Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala's fitness

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has given an update on the fitness of his star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

While Ronaldo played one half of Juventus's 3-0 friendly defeat to Barcelona, Dybala wasn't part of the Old Lady's matchday squad. Allegri revealed that the Argentine forward is expected to return to training on Tuesday, August 10.

Before their Serie A season opener against Udinese on August 22, Juventus will play Atalanta in a friendly fixture on Saturday, August 14. Allegri expects both Ronaldo and Dybala to play some part in the match.

"He [Ronaldo] is training well and in good condition. He has made himself available to the team as always.

"Then Dybala will return as well. We will arrive on August 22 in the right conditions. Dybala is fine, he’ll be back on Tuesday. He will be available on Saturday, and I think he’ll play a part in the match," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia after the Barcelona encounter.

Not waiting for Miralem Pjanic deal to be completed: Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a return to Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer window. Allegri, however, insists he is not 'waiting' for the transfer to be completed as the team prepares for their season opener against Udinese.

"It’s not like I’m waiting for him, the club controls the transfer market. We have evaluated: now let’s see what happens. The important thing is that the team are working and ready for August 22, then if two midfielders or three defenders arrive, I don’t know.

"I have an excellent squad, [Aaron] Ramsey played a good game in front of the defense. He must improve his management of the ball. [Federico] Bernardeschi had a good attitude, there are all the right prospects for a great year," he said.

