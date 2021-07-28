Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has warned five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo that he will have to handle 'even more responsibility' and will 'need to rotate' next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future was one of the major talking points in the football world at the end of last season. The Portuguese star has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus after a dismal 2020-21 campaign for the club.

Despite scoring 36 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season, Cristiano Ronaldo's €29 million-a-year salary was proving to be a massive financial burden on the club.

The enormity of his wages, combined with the 36-year-old's inability to lead the club to the Champions League title in his three seasons in Turin, led many to believe that Juventus could sell him this summer.

Manchester United and PSG are rumored to be two potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, however, believes Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus and see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo also began his pre-season at Continassa yesterday.

"Ronaldo's a great player and a smart guy. I spoke to him yesterday as I did with the others. I told him that this is an important season and that I happy to meet him again, now he has more responsibility, because three years ago we had a more experienced team, while now there are younger players," said Allegri.

"I expect a lot more from him in terms of responsibility, he is in good condition and he is fit. There are different moments in a season, playing one game every three days I'll need to rotate the team, involving all the players. I imagine the players' management wasn't easy during the last year and a half," he added.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has sent a message to talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract with the club! #SLInt



MORE: https://t.co/DpDGHiN1Tb pic.twitter.com/qj0ZjouLcG — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) July 28, 2021

Also read: Top 5 favorites to win the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to deliver the Serie A title next season

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Juventus ended a disappointing 2020-21 campaign in fourth place. The Italian giants were at risk of missing out on Champions League football towards the end of last season.

Despite being miles behind Serie A champions Inter Milan in terms of quality and cohesiveness, the return of Massimiliano Allegri to Juventus is likely to make the Bianconeri title favorites once again.

"I told him (#Ronaldo) that this year is an important year, that I am happy to find him again and that he has a greater responsibility than three years ago because we had a very experienced team back then," said @juventusfc coach Massimiliano #Allegri. https://t.co/y3c0Y0nrZc — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 27, 2021

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be motivated to prove his critics wrong, and is likely to play a starring role for the club next season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava