Juventus complete the signing of young AC Milan defender 

Juventus have completed the signing of 18-year-old AC Milan defender Alessandro Citi, according to a report from Juvefc.com.

Alessandro Citi has been part of AC Milan's youth setup since he was 10 years old. The defender made several appearances for AC Milan's U-15 and U-16 sides before moving to Juventus this summer.

Upon joining Juventus, Alessandro Citi has expressed his delight at signing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Citi took to Instagram to announce his arrival at the Allianz Stadium. He wrote:

"Happy and honored to be a new player for Juventus. I thank the club for believing in me and for giving me this great opportunity. Delighted to start this new adventure."

Alessandro Citi will spend the upcoming season playing for Juventus' Primavera side and will hope to catch the eye of new manager Massimiliano Allegri for first-team action in the foreseeable future.

Juventus continue to bring in youngsters this summer

Juventus have not yet signed a first-team player this summer, but are busy recruiting young players who could be stars of the future.

Along with Alessandro Citi, Juventus have also completed the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Kaio Jorge. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Jorge has joined the Old Lady from Brazilian side Santos for a fee that could rise to €4 million due to various add-ons.

Juventus have completed the agreement to sign Kaio Jorge. Here-we-go. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #Juve



€1.5m now to Santos.

€1.5m in 2022 [linked to UCL qualify].

€1m bonus [linked to appareances].

Contract until 2026.

Santos will have priority for future loan.



Kaio will be in Italy next week. pic.twitter.com/Rz4ad51X5Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021

Juventus have offered a five-year contract to Jorge, who is expected to fly to Italy next week to complete the deal. According to the aforementioned source, Santos will also have a priority in getting Kaio Jorge on loan if Juventus ever decide he needs first-team exposure.

Santos have one of the best youth academies in Brazil and are responsible for producing the likes of Neymar, Rodrygo and Gabriel Barbosa in the recent future. Juventus will be hoping Kaio Jorge is of the same caliber as other Santos graduates.

Juventus currently possess three top quality centre-forwards in their ranks, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. This could mean that similar to Alessandro Citi, Kaio Jorge will also have to play for Juventus underage teams before getting a chance in the first-team.

