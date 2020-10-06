Juventus: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window

Juventus had an eventful 2019-20 season and have reacted strongly in their summer transfer window. The Bianconeri sacked Maurizio Sarri and have appointed former player Andrea Pirlo in his place to rejuvenate an ageing Juventus outfit.

To his credit, Pirlo has managed to offload several senior players at Juventus and has brought in several young players. Juventus have often displayed an inclination towards signing older players for low fees but Andrea Pirlo has taken a firm stand and wants to lead the club in a new direction.

Douglas Costa has signed his contract as new Bayern Munich player. Official and confirmed. Simple loan from Juventus. 🔴 #Bayern #transfers #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Juventus have allowed several players to leave the club on loan deals this season. The likes of Douglas Costa and Mattia De Sciglio have been loaned to Bayern Munich and Lyon and are not a part of Andrea Pirlo's plans this season.

Juventus have also cleared out their options in central defence with Daniele Rugani and Cristian Romero loaned to other European clubs. With Georgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, and Merih Demiral already at the club, the two centre-backs were deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus and are likely to leave the club permanently next season.

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Andrea Pirlo has revamped the Juventus squad this summer

Federico Chiesa has joined Juventus

Advertisement

Juventus had an eventful deadline day and signed Italian prodigy Federico Chiesa on loan from Fiorentina. The young winger will likely partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in the Juventus forward-line for the remainder of the season. The Bianconeri have also included an option to buy the player in 2022.

Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi were well past their prime last season and have been shipped to the MLS. The two veterans have joined David Beckham's Inter Miami and their departures have allowed Juventus to sign new players in the transfer market.

Juventus have signed Italy winger Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina on an initial 2-year loan with an obligation to make the transfer permanent #SSFootball — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) October 5, 2020

In one of the most controversial deals of the summer, Juventus bought Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Barcelona for a transfer fee of €72 million. The technically gifted midfielder is set to be given an important role in Andrea Pirlo's team this season.

Advertisement

Miralem Pjanic was sold to Barcelona days after Arthur's negotiations were completed and moved to the Catalan giants for a €60-million fee. Pirlo has placed emphasis on reducing the average age of the Juventus squad and has largely achieved his targets in the summer transfer window.

Miralem Pjanic has joined Barcelona

Alvaro Morata has also joined the club and offers Juventus an excellent alternative in the final third. The Spanish striker spent his best years at Juventus and will hope to regain his touch under Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus have repeatedly failed in the Champions League over the past few years and will hope that their new signings can step up to the plate this season. Andrea Pirlo has done well for the club in the transfer market and will now have to bring his tactics and man-management skills to the fore as the Bianconeri set out to defend their Serie A title.

Ins: Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski, Felix Correia, Alvaro Morata (loan), Federico Chiesa (loan), Weston McKennie (loan)

Outs: Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can, Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi, Simone Muratore, Matteo Stoppa, Stephy Mavididi, Pablo Moreno, Douglas Costa (loan), Mattia De Sciglio (loan), Luca Pellegrini (loan), Daniele Rugani (loan), Cristian Romero (loan), Mattia Perin (loan), Marko Pjaca (loan)

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window