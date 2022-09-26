Juventus express early interest in signing PSG defender: Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Le10Sport, Juventus are keen to add Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Juan Bernat to their roster for the upcoming season.

Bernat has fallen down the pecking order at Parc de Princes with manager Christophe Galtier using Nuno Mendes as his option for the left-back.

Juventus, meanwhile, rely heavily on Alex Sandro as their main starter for the left-sided full-back position. They also have Mattia De Sciglio in the squad to deputize in that area.

That said, Sandro's contract with the Bianconeris is set to expire at the end of the season. They are keen on adding former Bayern Munich player Bernat as a replacement.

Bernat has been receiving regular playing time from the bench for PSG so far this season, making five appearances across all competitions for the Parisians. Since joining the club in 2018, he has made a total of 98 appearances for them.

PSG new signing lauds teammates for helping him ease in the squad

Newly-signed PSG star Renato Sanches.

Renato Sanches was signed by PSG at the start of the transfer window after a successful season with LOSC Lille. The former Bayern Munich and Benfica man recently stated that teammates Vitinha, Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes have helped him ease into the squad.

All four players represent a strong Portuguese contingent in the French capital. While talking to Le Quotidien Du Sport, here's what the midfielder said about his compatriots:

"Of course. It was a good thing and a big help. Especially since we speak the same language. This is also valid with other players who are not Portuguese.

"I'm with a good group and good people. Some that I have known for many years [like Danilo and Mendes]. Even Vitinha, I was able to get to know him. We all had a good relationship from the start."

The highly talented Portuguese star went on to add:

"Everything is going well. I'm happy to be a part of this team. To be honest, it wasn't difficult either. I feel like it's getting better and better as the weeks go by. But I'm happy with my choice.

"We feel good together. We play well and that translates into good results. I am convinced that we can do even better and achieve a good championship."

