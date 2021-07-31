Juventus identify alternative target in place of Manuel Locatelli - Reports

Juventus reportedly view Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as an alternative to Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli. The Bianconeri have made no secret of their desire to sign Locatelli this summer, but have been unable to match Sassuolo's valuation of the midfielder.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have been unable to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli. The Italian giants could therefore switch their focus to the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Corentin Tolisso has been one of the most impressive midfielders in Europe since becoming a regular in Lyon's starting line-up during the 2014-15 season. He joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth €42 million in the summer of 2017.

Tolisso enjoyed an impressive start to life with Bayern Munich as he scored 10 goals in 40 appearances in his debut season with the club. The Frenchman's progress with the German club was hampered by a long-term knee injury that he suffered at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 26-year-old is currently one of Bayern Munich's key players, but has been plagued by injuries over the last few years. He managed to play just 24 times for Bayern Munich in all competitions last season. Tolisso could therefore seek a move away from Bayern Munich this summer in order to rejuvenate his career.

Juventus have made several attempts to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer. The Italian giants have, however, failed to meet Sassuolo's €40 million valuation of the Euro 2020 star.

Juventus could therefore look to sign Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich. The Frenchman has just one year left on his deal with the Bundesliga champions and could be available for a bargain price this summer.

Juventus have resumed contacts for Corentin Tolisso. [CM] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 30, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Juventus could look to re-sign Miralem Pjanic if they are unable to sign Manuel Locatelli or Corentin Tolisso this summer

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Juventus' dire financial situation could hamper their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are reportedly keen to extend Corentin Tolisso's contract with the club and will not entertain offers for the midfielder this summer.

FC Bayern are progressing in talks to extend Leon Goretzka contract, the club is confident to complete the agreement soon. 🔴 #Bayern



Corentin Tolisso could leave the club: Juventus are interested but Locatelli is still the priority [UK clubs are keen on Locatelli too] @SkySport https://t.co/Mt4tTGuHil — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021

Juventus could therefore look to sign Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic. The Italian club are keen to sign the Bosnian on a season-long loan deal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy