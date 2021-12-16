Juventus keen on signing PSG man ahead of January transfer window: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus have shown interest in PSG midfielder Ander Herrera and are keen to sign him in the January window. It will be a mutual decision as the French club are looking to offload a few of their players to keep the wage bill in check.

The 32-year-old Spanish international has been at the Paris-based club since his arrival from Premier League giants Manchester United in 2019. Herrera spent five years at Old Trafford where he played 132 games across competitions and scored 12 goals.

PSG has struck a deal with one of the best footballers of the present generation, in Lionel Messi and Spanish legend Sergio Ramos in the summer this year. Hence, they are now a team of superstars and the wage bill of all the players combined has shot up.

If reports are to be believed, the Ligue 1 side are looking to offload Rafinha and Layvin Kurzawa in the winter transfer window.

Juventus, whose brilliant title-winning campaign was demolished last year, are struggling in the ongoing Serie A season as well. Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, Juventus have been struggling to score goals.

The Old Lady have slipped down to the seventh position in the table. Missing out on finishing in the top 4 at the end of the season will make their chances of making it to the next Champions League difficult.

The Bianconeri have brought back their former manager Massimiliano Allegri after just one season with Andre Pirlo to restructure the club and infuse confidence in the team. Allegri has several potential winter transfer window signing targets including Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel and Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso.

Herrera could get more playing time at Juventus than at PSG

The Spanish midfielder has had a cold outing with PSG so far, where he has featured in 52 games and has only five goals to this name. As per the report, Juventus manager Allegri likes Herrera as a player and an opportunity to get more game time in Italy can make the decision easy for the player.

Juventus are in the process of completing an overhaul of the team and the possible arrival of Herrera would give the team a much-needed shot in the arm. Herrera's experience and energy would be of immense help to the side.

The Italian side are planning to secure a loan deal for Herrera as the economic situation of the club is not good. The club have also expressed their desire to sign Mauro Icardi on a loan deal as well.

