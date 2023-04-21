Juventus mock Manchester United with hilarious parody clip after Red Devils’ Europa League exit

Serie A giants Juventus released a parody clip in the aftermath of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League elimination on Thursday (20 April), unapologetically mocking Erik ten Hag’s side.

Having played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Sevilla, United traveled to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for the return leg. The Red Devils failed to live up to their billing on Thursday night and fell to a 3-0 defeat, crashing out of the competition with a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Following Manchester United’s elimination, Juventus, who beat Sporting CP 2-1 on aggregate, posted a parody clip on their TikTok account. They used a clip from the 2010 movie Four Lions.

In the clip, Europa League semi-finalists Juventus, Sevilla, and Bayer Leverkusen are seen celebrating while United, in the guise of Barry (Nigel Lindsay), watch on. The video has since gone viral on the platform, garnering over 240k likes, over 2500 comments, and upwards of 4000 shares,

The clip can be seen below:

Juventus will take on Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals. The first leg will be played in Turin on May 11, with the return leg in Seville scheduled for May 18.

Individual mistakes cost Manchester United in their Europa League decider against Sevilla

Having thrown away their 2-0 lead in the first leg, courtesy of own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire, Manchester United got off to a disastrous start at Sevilla.

Eight minutes into the game, keeper David de Gea played a risky pass to Maguire on the edge of the D. Under pressure from three Sevilla players, the defender failed to control the ball, allowing Erik Lamela to steal it off him and square it to Youssef En-Nesyri. The forward made no mistake in rolling the ball past De Gea.

Two minutes into the second half, Sevilla doubled their money, with Loic Bade finding the back of the net. He connected with Ivan Rakitic’s corner ahead of Casemiro, guiding it past De Gea with his shoulder.

Sevilla’s third came in the 81st minute, thanks to De Gea’s poor control. The Spaniard rushed off his line to clear Marcos Acuna’s long ball. He made a complete mess of his first touch, giving it straight to En-Nesyri.

The striker effortlessly found the back of Manchester United’s unguarded net, putting Sevilla 3-0 up and killing all hopes of a United turnaround.

