Juventus News Roundup: Chelsea plotting January swoop for Juve midfielder, Capello tips Bianconeri rivals to challenge for title and more: 19 October 2020

Juventus suffered a disappointing draw against Crotone over the weekend. To add salt to their wounds, their latest high-profile acquisition Federico Chiesa was shown a red card in the 60th minute of the game. There is a lot going on in Turin and here we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 19 October 2020.

Andrea Pirlo says Pep Guardiola is a role model

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Ahead of Juventus' UEFA Champions League campaign opener against Dynamo Kyiv, Andrea Pirlo has revealed that it is a dream to remain in the UEFA Champions League and heaped praise on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

"Champions League is a dream for every player. I have been lucky enough to play in four CL finals and win two, so I know what it means to win it and to lose it. Losing the final hurts, winning it is absolutely amazing",

He then discussed his role models and talked about how Guardiola has inspired many young coaches.

"Guardiola is a role model for the whole footballing movement, he is one of the best. He gave many young coaches that wanted to play attacking football an example to follow. Everyone has his ideas, but he is definitely a role model. I like his philosophy: to attack all the time and control the game in order to be able to handle every situation. This must also be our goal in the future".

Fabio Capello tips AC Milan to rival Juventus for titles

Fabio Capello

Former manager of the England team, Fabio Capello, has tipped AC Milan to make a title challenge this season. Juventus are looking for their 10th consecutive Scudetto but Capello believes that AC Milan can give them a run for their money.

He said,

“In such an uncertain championship, I believe that Milan have their chances to play. The important thing is to believe in it: if everyone follows Ibra’s example, Pioli’s team will be able to go all the way. Managing difficult moments will be fundamental. . When you wear a shirt like the Rossoneri, you always have to aim high. ”

Chelsea keeping tabs on Paulo Dybala situation

Paulo Dybala

Argentinian midfielder Paulo Dybala is yet to feature for the Bianconeri this season and is now distressed about it so much so that he reportedly took his case up with club chief Fabio Paratici in the tunnel after their draw against Crotone.

Now, as per reports, Chelsea are monitoring the situation and will look at the possibility of signing the Juventus man in the winter transfer window if the relationship between the player and the club doesn't improve over the next couple of months.