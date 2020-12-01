It’s December, and Juventus will hope to be more consistent in what will be a key month for the Bianconeri. The Old Lady are currently preparing to take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, and will hope to bounce back after only drawing their last game in the Serie A against Benevento. Here is a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 1st Decem 2020.

Pirlo finds a backer amidst Juve’s inconsistent displays

Juventus’ form this season has been patchy, and they currently find themselves fourth in the Serie A table, and six points behind early pace-setters AC Milan. Although Andrea Pirlo’s side are still unbeaten in the Serie A, Juventus have drawn a whopping five times already, and have won just four matches.

Amidst the inconsistent start, several critics have pointed at Pirlo’s inexperience as a manager, but he has found a backer in Mircea Lucescu, who managed him at Brescia.

Lucescu believes Pirlo needs more time to imbue his philosophy into the Juventus squad, and that he should not be seen as a scapegoat if the performances are not great. Lucescu told Tuttomercatoweb (h/t FootballItalia),

“Give him time. In Italy we talk too much, and the coach always becomes the scapegoat.

“Pirlo is a young coach; he has to deal with a dressing room full of great players and therefore lives a delicate situation.

“I’m convinced, however, that his talent and his vision of the game, those qualities expressed as a player, will also come out on the bench."

Rennes president coy on Camavinga to Juventus rumours

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Advertisement

Eduardo Camavinga is one player who has caught the attention of several top sides in Europe, and even showed the maturity to break into the French senior team.

A player who has been compared to Paul Pogba, it’s no surprise then that heavyweights like Juventus have been linked with him. The Bianconeri have missed the flair of Pogba in their midfield, and perhaps the 18-year old can add that once again if Juventus can get their hands on him next summer.

Upamecano - 🥇 Best #UCL tackle success rate (92.6%)



Camavinga - 🥈 Second most tackles per game in Europe's top five leagues last season (4.2)



Aouar - 🥉 Third most dribbles per game (4.4) in #UCL behind Messi and Neymar https://t.co/irJDCZNKvN pic.twitter.com/QBShykX8eZ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 27, 2020

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck believes that only Camavinga is in charge of his future, and he is not worried about the Frenchman leaving the Ligue 1 side for Juventus considering how well he is playing. Holveck told Ouest-France (h/t Tuttomercatoweb),

"The only thing that matters is that he feels good and gives his best for the team (Rennes).

“Renewal? We are talking about it, but I'm not used to disclosing anything about the negotiations. He has a contract until 2022 and in the end he is in charge of the game and decides his future."

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bonucci in contention to start in the Champions League

While Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of the Juventus squad to face Benevento, Leonardo Bonucci remained on the bench as the Old Lady only mustered a draw. The duo are in line to return against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Juventus have already sealed qualification, but have an outside chance of topping their group. Of course, they will need results to go their way and beat the Blaugrana on the final matchday of group G.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored thrice in his last two games in all competitions, and will hope to add to his Champions League tally of one goal if he plays against Dynamo Kyiv.

Also read: Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21