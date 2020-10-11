Juventus News Roundup: Juve enter race for Borussia Dortmund star, Bianconeri defender injured on international duty and more: 11 October 2020

Juventus wrapped up their business in the summer transfer window presumably with a smile on their faces. It was quite a decent window and it's now time to focus on the goings-on on the pitch. The clubs are currently disbanded due to the international break but Juventus continue to be in the news for various reasons.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 11 October 2020.

Moise Kean says he could have returned to Juventus

Moise Kean

Former Juventus player Moise Kean left Everton to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He has now admitted that he had an offer from Juventus but chose to turn it down to join the Ligue 1 champions.

Speaking to RaiSport, Kean said,

“Yes, I could have gone back to Juventus, that’s right. But I decided with my family to go to PSG. Paris is not the first time for me. I have been there before and I also have relatives who live there. I intend to do a lot there, it will be a good experience.”

He also said that he does not regret leaving the Premier League though he was moved by the reaction from Everton fans.

“I’m young, I have to grow up, and doing it with great attackers is important. I will learn from their experience and the way they play. I’m not particularly disappointed to have left the Premier League, although the reaction from Everton fans touched me because I wasn’t expecting it.”

Giorgio Chiellini picks up injury

Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus fans might want to brace themselves as their centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has picked up an injury. However, the extent of his injury is not known. He has reportedly injured his knee and is currently a doubt for Italy's game against Poland on Sunday.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini confirmed the same in his pre-match press conference. He said,

“We need to assess the situation with the player and we’ll do so tomorrow morning. He’s doing a lot better than when he arrived. We’ll see tomorrow, but we’re quite positive. In any case, if he’s well, he’ll play, otherwise he’ll play against the Netherlands on Wednesday.”

Juventus join race for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Juventus have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Haaland only joined Dortmund last year but has impressed everyone with his incredible showings both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

According to the report, there are multiple release clauses in Erling Haaland's agreement that will be effective from 2021. As such, Manchester City and Juventus have now identified Haaland as a potential signing in 2021.

Manchester City are currently frontrunners to sign him as they are prepared to offer €100 million to Borussia Dortmund in order to secure his services.