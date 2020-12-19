Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in signing Lazio star, Atalanta not interested in swap deal for Papu Gomez and more: 19 December 2020

Juventus might just have a busy January transfer window coming up as Andrea Pirlo is likely to look outside for solutions to revitalize his squad. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 December 2020.

Olivier Giroud wants to remain in England

Juventus and Inter Milan had been linked with a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman had been tipped for an exit after falling down the pecking order under Frank Lampard. However, his situation has improved drastically over the past few weeks and is playing a lot more these days.

As such, The Telegraph (via Juve FC) claims that Giroud believes that this will continue and wants to kick on at Chelsea. Giroud has delivered the goods whenever called upon and is viewed as a dependable player of late.

Chelsea are not interested in letting him leave when the transfer window reopens in January. As a result, Juventus and Inter Milan will be forced to look elsewhere in order to bring in reinforcements to their frontline.

Atalanta and Juventus unlikely to pull off swap deal for Papu Gomez

Despite Fabio Paratici dismissing reports of Juventus' interest in Atalanta's Papu Gomez, fresh rumours keep surfacing. According Italian journalist Luca Momblano via by Calciomercato, there is no way Atalanta or Juventus will do a swap deal that sees Papu Gomez going to Turin as it doesn't help with the situation that either party is in.

Momblano adds that Atalanta want an outright sale and Papu Gomez is highly unlikely to leave Italy in search of a new destination. He said,

“Gomez and Bernardeschi are two possible starters, but an exchange of loans would not solve anyone’s problems at a strategic-corporate level. I don’t think this will be the solution.

There is also no correspondence on the rumors that the ‘Papu’ approach Juventus, except for surprises. There is also a denial on Paris Saint-Germain: the player will remain in Italy as far as his entourage knows.”

Papu Gomez is the only player in Serie A to record 40+ assists since the start of the 2016/17 season.



He also scored 40 goals for Atalanta during that time period. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 18, 2020

Juventus interested in signing Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto was one of Lazio's standout performers last season, racking up 15 assists for his side as they finished fourth on the Serie A table. However, he hasn't been able to replicate that kind of form this season and has just one goal so far and is yet to provide an assist.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), his awful form might see him get moved on by the club next summer. The report claims that Juventus and AC Milan are the two Serie A sides interested in signing the 28-year-old midfielder.

The midfielder who has proven that he can contribute greatly from midfield in a creative sense has other admirers too and Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Everton are all reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.